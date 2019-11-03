UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moahmmed Bin Rashid Attends Commercial Bank Of Dubai’s Golden Jubilee Celebration

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 53 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 08:00 PM

Moahmmed bin Rashid attends Commercial Bank of Dubai’s Golden Jubilee celebration

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 3rd November 2019 (WAM) - Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has signed the memorial digital plaque of Commercial Bank of Dubai, CBD, as the bank celebrates its Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years of operations.

The ceremony which took place at City Walk in Dubai, was attended by Deputy Ruler of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Bank’s Golden Jubilee celebration was also attended by CBD Chairman Humaid Mohammad Obaid Al Qutami, and Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, along with senior officials and degniteries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police UAE Dubai Bank Rashid November 2019 Gold

Recent Stories

DAFZA welcomes delegation from Enterprise Europe n ..

28 seconds ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Mali

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler attends 7th Emirati-German Congress ..

1 hour ago

Flag Day reflects love of Emirati people for natio ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates UAE Flag Day

1 hour ago

World Bank ranks UAE first in region, third global ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.