Moahmmed bin Rashid attends Commercial Bank of Dubai’s Golden Jubilee celebration

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 3rd November 2019 (WAM) - Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has signed the memorial digital plaque of Commercial Bank of Dubai, CBD, as the bank celebrates its Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years of operations.

The ceremony which took place at City Walk in Dubai, was attended by Deputy Ruler of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Bank’s Golden Jubilee celebration was also attended by CBD Chairman Humaid Mohammad Obaid Al Qutami, and Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, along with senior officials and degniteries.