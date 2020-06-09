(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Fatima Bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme has launched a mobile women and children's health clinic for telemedicine.

The initiative, the first of its kind, aims to provide appropriate medical and therapeutic care by volunteering specialists, while educating patients on the diseases that affect women and children, including their ensuing risks, specially infectious illnesses, such as the COVID-19.

It seeks to foster the culture of volunteering and humanitarian giving among medical cadres by attracting, training, qualifying and empowering talent in the areas of healthcare volunteering to reduce the spread of diseases through innovative initiatives that combine mobile community medicine and medical technology.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GWU, said that the Fatima Bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme has introduced an innovative model to be copied for volunteering in the field of healthcare by attracting qualified cadres capable of serving the community in the best possible manner.