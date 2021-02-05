MOCCAE and Arada sign agreement on enhancing environmental sustainability

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2021) DUBAI, 5th February, 2021 (WAM) – The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Arada, a real estate developer that focuses on building fully integrated, smart, and sustainable communities, on initiating joint efforts to enhance environmental sustainability and promote the concept among the community. The event coincided with the 24th National Environment Day, held under the theme Green Recovery.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada, and Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, signed the agreement at Manbat, the farmers’ market launched by Arada at its Aljada community in Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said: "This National Environment Day, we are very proud to cement our partnership with MOCCAE, which aligns perfectly with Arada’s aim to become a leader in the development of sustainable communities. Our collaboration has begun with the launch of Manbat but will expand to embrace a wide range of activities aimed at raising environmental awareness not just in our own communities but across the country, in addition to helping improve the UAE’s future food security."

Dr Al Nuaimi said: "Environmental sustainability is a core priority for the UAE, and we spare no effort to get the private sector on board with this mission.

Our agreement with Arada is a perfect example of a public-private partnership that aligns with our objectives, as together, we can make the real estate sector more sustainable."

He added: "Through adopting sustainability principles across all fields and driving the country’s transition to a green economy, we can achieve a green recovery – the theme of this year’s National Environment Day."

Areas of cooperation covered in the agreement include sustainability-centered projects and programs targeting youth, and initiatives focused on enhancing food security, such as promoting community farming and boosting the sale of local food products to support farmers and fishermen.

The two parties will also develop joint programs to raise environmental awareness among the community, assist individuals and startups in embracing sustainability, and champion the concept in the development of integrated communities.

Within the context of the MoU, Arada, in partnership with MOCCAE, has recently announced the launch of the Manbat farmers’ market that offers the best in fresh and local produce. Taking place every Friday, the outdoor market, featuring 30 stalls, aims to contribute to improving the performance of the UAE’s agricultural sector through the creation of a new sales channel for its products.