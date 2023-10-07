MOCCAE and Tadweer sign MoU to launch global initiative to decarbonize waste management

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2023 (WAM) – As part of the Year of Sustainability and UAE's preparations for hosting the Conference of the Parties COP28, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch ‘Waste to Zero’, a global initiative to mobilize and advance waste decarbonization efforts, and to establish a circular economy platform.

The initiative aims to strengthen the UAE's role in leading global action and contribute to international efforts to achieve the 43% emission reduction target by 2030 by urging nations to adopt and maintain advanced technology-based solutions to decarbonize sectors including waste management, and to boost the circular economy.

The MoU was signed at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment headquarters in Dubai in the presence of Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Engineer Othaibah Al Qaydi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; and Engineer Ali Al Dhaheri, Tadweer MD and CEO.

The event was attended by officials representing both entities.

Commenting on the MoU, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change & Environment said: "As we prepare to host COP28, the UAE is keen to play a stronger role in driving global climate action by reducing emissions and contributing to the goals of the Paris Agreement, mitigating climate change effects and protecting the planet.

Our partnerships with major players are a key pillar in delivering the UAE's climate commitments and achieving Net Zero by 2050.”

Almheiri added: "We are pleased to collaborate with Tadweer to launch the global initiative to decarbonize the waste management sector, which is responsible for an estimated 3-5% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Through this collaboration, we will mobilize global efforts once again to adopt practical solutions in the waste management sector to achieve sustainability and increase its contribution to reducing emissions.

This will further enhance the role of the UAE in creating a sustainable future for people around the globe. We trust our ability to make a significant difference in global waste management sector, and contribute to the international environmental and climate agenda in the coming period.”

Al Mohammed Saeed Nuaimi emphasized that this cooperation will play a significant role in strengthening the circular economy in the UAE and abroad by providing an integrated economic system that keeps pace with the global transition towards a green economy.



Al Nuaimi added that COP28 will be an important opportunity for the UAE and the private sector to highlight their pioneering projects in combating climate change and protecting the environment.

These projects span several sectors and will be announced in the coming period as well as during COP28.

Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer, said: "This MoU is an important step in consolidating our efforts to address climate change.

Through 'Waste to Zero', we hope to create a platform for dialogue, raise awareness, and drive actionable solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the waste sector. Together with our partners, MOCCAE and Roland Berger, we look forward to inspiring change and creating a more sustainable and prosperous future."

Hani Tohme, Managing Partner, Roland Berger middle East, said: "Through this initiative, we aim to highlight the importance of finding solutions to the decarbonization of the waste management sector, which is one of the major sources of global emissions, and to empower economies to make the most of their resources.

The initiative is part of our commitment to finding innovative and sustainable solutions, and are aimed at enhancing our potential for transforming the global waste crisis into an opportunity for growth, renewal and resilience."

Tadweer, under the leadership of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and in cooperation with stakeholders, will host discussions, workshops and awareness programmes for various partners in the UAE and abroad on the objectives of the circular economy and sustainable resource management, highlighting the latest global innovations in integrated waste management and carbon emission reduction.

The initiative focuses on the challenges facing the waste management sector and its direct impact on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate change objectives, as the sector can contribute to reducing emissions, improving the quality of recycling and reducing food loss and waste.

The initiative will promote solutions aimed at the decarbonization of the waste management sector around the world by attracting investment and financing in infrastructure projects, create employment in the sector, as well as reduce global dependence on natural resources.

It also aims to strengthen regulatory frameworks, apply Extended Producer Responsibility, establish multi-disciplinary governance and identify bankable projects in waste management processes.

In addition, this partnership aims to highlight the role played by the waste management sector in addressing climate change as well as finding innovative solutions for sustainable resource management.

Waste to Zero will invite the entire waste management ecosystem to raise ambition, work towards positive and tangible results, demonstrate concrete action to mitigate climate change and align with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

