MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to UAE in 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) today announced that since the beginning of 2021 it has accredited 34 new slaughterhouses to export red and white meat, as well as chilled and frozen meat products, to the UAE. This increases the total number of accredited slaughterhouses outside the country to 186.

Moreover, to guarantee the availability of widely diverse food products in local markets and ensure uninterrupted food supplies, MoCCAE has approved four new countries for exporting red and white meat to the UAE, including Malawi, Moldova, Belarus, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The complete list currently features 65 countries.

"The increase in the number of accredited meat exporters aligns with the Ministry’s strategy to enhance the UAE’s food security and sustainability through strengthening international food supply chains. We are in constant communication and coordination with countries that meet our food safety regulations, with the aim of adding them to our list of approved meat exporters," said Saif Al Shara, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector and Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at MoCCAE.

In collaboration with its stakeholders, MoCCAE works relentlessly to boost the safety of imported foods, and protect consumers from harmful and adulterated foods through a host of regulations and processes covering all stages of the supply chain.

These include implementing world-class food safety standards, issuing relevant laws, establishing intel exchange mechanisms with local and international entities, upgrading food safety control procedures, and raising public awareness about sound food-related practices.

To assess slaughterhouses seeking to export meat products to the UAE, a technical team verifies their compliance with applicable best health practices, food safety regulations, and manufacturing criteria.

MoCCAE regularly updates the list of accredited slaughterhouses in each country and the types of products they are allowed to export to the UAE. The list is published on the Ministry’s website and circulated to local food control authorities.

Given the high demand for meat and meat products in the UAE, their safety for consumption is a priority for MoCCAE.

In this context, the Ministry verifies the documents accompanying inbound consignments shipped by accredited slaughterhouses, such as halal certificates, certificates of origin, and health certificates. It also conducts physical inspections and laboratory tests on samples from shipments, and takes action against those who trade in food products that are non-compliant with food safety regulations or shariah rules.