MoCCAE approves amendments to regulating trade in CITES-exempted Specimens

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has issued a ministerial resolution amending certain provisions of the administrative authority resolution regulating the trade in specimens exempt from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The resolution governs the international trade and border crossing of living and non-living specimens that are listed in CITES but exempt from some of its provisions subject to meeting certain conditions. The document supports the UAE’s commitment to compliance with international trade agreements concerned with endangered animal and plant species.

The resolution defines non-living specimens as items of animal or plant origin that are personally owned or possessed for non-commercial purposes, legally acquired, and at the time of import, export, or re-export either worn, carried, or included in personal baggage.

According to the document, individuals can transport specimens across borders in quantities specified in its Appendix 1, where commodities that typically consist of multiple pieces, such as a pair of shoes or a pair of earrings, are treated as one specimen.

Moreover, the resolution stipulates that the containers of caviar obtained from CITES-listed species of fish must display an international label containing product data, expiry date, and the caviar symbol.