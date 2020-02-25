UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MOCCAE Carries Out Drone-enabled Planting Project Across 25 Locations

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOCCAE carries out drone-enabled planting project across 25 locations

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, today announced that it had carried out a drone-enabled local planting project in cooperation with the Nikai Group of Companies, Falcon Eye Drones – a Dubai-based drone-powered solutions company, and with the support of two Emirati businessmen Salem Al Qaidi and Abdullah Al-Hayy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, today announced that it had carried out a drone-enabled local planting project in cooperation with the Nikai Group of Companies, Falcon Eye Drones – a Dubai-based drone-powered solutions company, and with the support of two Emirati businessmen Salem Al Qaidi and Abdullah Al-Hayy.

MOCCAE used drones to disperse six million ghaf and acacia seeds, carefully prepped to maximize the chances of successful planting. Coinciding with the rainy season in the UAE, the project spanned 25 locations in the northern, eastern, and central regions. The Ministry will closely monitor these locations to assess the germination rate.

Based on the outcomes of the exercise, MOCCAE plans to diversify the use of the technology, add more local plant species, and expand the territory covered.

Commenting on the project, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment said, "The local planting drive aims to preserve indigenous biodiversity and sustain our precious resources. In line with our commitment to leveraging technology to drive environmental sustainability, we have started using drones in agriculture, and the initial results show great promise."

He noted that the UAE is one of the world’s leading countries for the use of drones in agriculture, and ranks first globally in terms of the number of seeds dispersed through this innovative method.

MOCCAE has previously used drones in a survey of agricultural facilities across the UAE to establish an accurate database of information on farms.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture UAE Company Salem Million

Recent Stories

US President appreciates Pakistan’s efforts, off ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Inagurates Reconstructed ..

9 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Commemorates Khojaly Massa ..

21 minutes ago

Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the OIC Off ..

21 minutes ago

Austria Confirms First Two Coronavirus Cases in It ..

28 minutes ago

Egyptian Government Extends Condolences Over Forme ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.