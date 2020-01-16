UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MOCCAE Concludes Successful Participation In ADSW 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

MOCCAE concludes successful participation in ADSW 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment today wrapped up its participation in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW 2020, with major wins for climate action in the UAE and abroad.

On the last day, the ministry brought down the curtain on its Climate Innovations Exchange, a global platform that connects sustainability entrepreneurs with progressive investors, by announcing the best innovators in each category.

The winner of Sustainability in Space was SATLANTIS, a Spanish start-up that provides proven high-performance technologies to enable the development of high spatial and temporal resolution services for earth observation. The company entered the competition with its integrated Standard Imager for Microsatellites, a high-resolution optical binocular telescope.

Plastic Fri, the Swedish start-up that targets minimising the environmental impact of conventional petroleum-based plastic via an environmentally-friendly alternative, was named the best innovator for the Future of food and Agriculture category. Its plant-based bag is 100 percent compostable, biodegradable, and non-toxic.

The best innovator in the Future of Mobility category was Ampaire, a US-based developer of electric aircraft that presented the world’s largest hybrid-electric plane – the Electric EEL.

Meanwhile, Greek agtech start-up, Augmenta, topped the Future of Food and Agriculture category. Easy to retrofit on top of any tractor, its device uses real-time computer vision and AI to automate agricultural processes.

The best innovator in the Future of Energy category was Liquidstar, a start-up from Hong Kong that developed baby mobile Tesla PowerWalls to replace liquid fuel with battery-powered Mobile Virtual Grids.

The highlight of the Ministry’s participation in the ADSW 2020 was the launch of the Abu Dhabi Climate Initiative in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and Hub71. The synergy seeks to fast-track research and development in water and climate technology to create a global ecosystem for leveraging this technology to drive climate action.

Also, on the sidelines of ADSW 2020, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, former President of Iceland and Chairman of the non-profit organisation, Arctic Circle, signed a letter of intent to host The Himalaya – Third Pole Forum in Abu Dhabi in January 2021.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi also headlined the seventh Green Group Ministerial Roundtable that convened ministers and senior representatives of the Green Group.

In a panel discussion titled "Before it’s Too Late: Meeting the Paris Agreement", held as part of the Future Sustainability Summit, Dr. Al Zeyoudi presented the UAE’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution to meet the targets of the Paris Agreement.

Before ADSW, Dr. Al Zeyoudi led the UAE delegation to the 10th Session of the International Renewable Energy Agency Assembly, which included a youth forum for the first time.

In a ministerial roundtable on using green hydrogen in decarbonisation efforts, Dr. Al Zeyoudi introduced a collaborative project between the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Siemens that aims to build the first facility in the MENA region to produce hydrogen using clean energy.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World Technology Electricity Exchange Water Mobile Agriculture UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Paris Hong Kong Circle Iceland January 2020 Market From Agreement Best Top Tesla Siemens

Recent Stories

OIC Holds Workshop to Promote Family Bank Concept ..

6 minutes ago

DoE launches new innovation platform

6 minutes ago

Participants of the International conference “Tu ..

9 minutes ago

DoE, IRENA enhance cooperation in energy efficienc ..

36 minutes ago

Road safety seminar conducted at Punjab University ..

20 seconds ago

Training workshop on laparoscopy held at Lahore Ge ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.