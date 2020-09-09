UrduPoint.com
MoCCAE, DIAC, DKP Establish Collaboration On Environment, Climate Change

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, alongside Dubai International Academic City, DIAC, and Dubai Knowledge Park, DKP, today announced a strategic partnership that aims to initiate collaboration and exchange of expertise in environment, climate change, and related fields.

Sultan Alwan, Acting Under-Secretary at MoCCAE, and Mohammad Abdullah, Managing Director of DKP and DIAC, inked the agreement at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai in the presence of Yousif Al Rayssi, Director of the Municipal Affairs Department at MoCCAE, and Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Commercial Officer of TECOM Group.

The partnership mandates the entities to collaborate to implement educational initiatives and participate in raising environmental awareness. As part of the synergy, DIAC and DKP – two communities focused on education and personal development – plan to share relevant research papers and reports from their business partners from the ranks of premier international academic and training institutions with the Ministry. The knowledge transfer will enable the ministry of environment to study the feasibility of various environmental solutions presented in the papers and implement the most effective ideas.

Sultan Alwan said, "Protecting the environment and sustaining its natural resources are top priorities for the UAE and core objectives of MoCCAE. In this context, the Ministry follows an integrated approach that includes devising environmental legislation and rolling out relevant initiatives targeting diverse segments of society."

Speaking on the MoU, he added, "Based on our firm conviction that environmental conservation is a collective responsibility where the government, the private sector, academia, and the public have intertwined roles to play, we are keen to pave the way for broader engagement from all players.

The partnership with DIAC and DKP aligns with our endeavours to involve the country’s young people in driving environmental efforts and climate action and leverage their innovation capabilities to identify out-of-the-box solutions to the most pressing sustainability concerns."

For his part, Mohammad Abdullah said, "Our agreement with MoCCAE will galvanise these efforts by enhancing collaboration, creating new synergies, and encouraging the exchange of ideas to support the UAE’s vision for a sustainable, knowledge-based economy."

"With more than 27,000 students across our two communities, Dubai has become an attractive destination for local and international talent, underscoring the UAE’s global competitiveness as an education hub. We look forward to working closely with MoCCAE to help young people develop skills and drive innovation for a cleaner, greener future."

MoCCAE will also conduct lectures, seminars, and workshops on green development initiatives in the UAE and environmental and climate change topics for business partners of DKP and DIAC with the aim of advancing their environmental awareness and building national capacities in the field.

Furthermore, business partners of DIAC and DKP aim to provide specialised educational programmes for the Ministry’s employees at discounted prices and highlight joint initiatives through including them in their curricula.

