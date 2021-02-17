UrduPoint.com
MoCCAE, Indonesian Ministry Sign Agreement On Sustainable Mangrove Management

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:45 PM

MoCCAE, Indonesian ministry sign agreement on sustainable mangrove management

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment of Indonesia to initiate cooperation in the field of mangrove management and conservation.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, signed the agreement in a virtual ceremony.

Areas of cooperation cover mangrove cultivation and conservation. Under the MoU, the ministries plan to launch a joint research programme aimed at studying, assessing, managing, protecting, and restoring mangrove ecosystems, including a study on mangrove ecosystem services, such as carbon sequestration and ecotourism, and their economic valuation.

Moreover, the two parties seek to build capacities in relevant fields through knowledge transfer, technical training and workshops, and joint publication of research findings and achievements.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said, "Among the biggest climate change impacts threatening the world are rising sea levels and extreme weather events. Mangroves act as natural barriers against these impacts. In addition, blue carbon ecosystems, including mangrove forests, are far more effective carbon sinks than terrestrial forests. They also provide breeding grounds for marine species and create opportunities for ecotourism. Conserving these important ecosystems is one of the promising ways to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide and enhance associated socio-economic opportunities."

"I thank the Government of Indonesia for its willingness to work together to implement sustainable mangrove management methods, advance the research of mangrove habitats and build capacities in this domain. The MoU falls within the framework of our country’s efforts to drive a collaborative response to climate change risks, and we look forward to reaping the benefits of healthy blue carbon ecosystems for years to come," he added.

