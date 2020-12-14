UrduPoint.com
MOCCAE Joins International Union For Conservation Of Nature As State Member

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has joined the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as a state member, announced Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, following a confirmation of the ministry’s membership application by the IUCN.

"Carrying on the legacy of the founding father of the UAE, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, our wise leadership views nature conservation as one of its key priorities and an integral part of the country’s sustainable development strategies," he said. "The UAE is a signatory to major international conventions on climate and biodiversity. The ministry’s membership into the IUCN, the oldest and largest international environmental organisation, reaffirms our country’s commitment to supporting global conservation efforts and tackling important environmental issues, from climate change to biodiversity loss."

With nearly 1,400 government and NGO members across 185 countries, the IUCN is a unique organisation, and its knowledge products, such as the Red List of Threatened Species, Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas, and Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs), are global benchmarks for conservation.

"The UAE has a long-standing partnership with the IUCN, particularly through our work with its Species Survival Commission (SSC) – the publisher of the Red List," said Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, and a candidate for the post of IUCN President.

"The IUCN, SSC, and the IUCN Global Species Programme has enjoyed a close working relationship with the UAE for the last 20 years, particularly on issues such as species conservation and re-introduction, as well as Red List assessment and training."

"The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has been a long-time supporter of SSC’s Reintroduction Specialist Group, and our reintroduction of the scimitar-horned oryx in Chad is a conservation success story and an excellent example of what can be achieved through partnerships," said Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the EAD, Chair of the IUCN National Committee, and IUCN Regional Councillor for West Asia.

"The joining of the MOCCAE as an IUCN member fills an important gap in memberships from the UAE," she added. "With the ministry becoming a state member, we now have a full set of IUCN memberships in the country.

Before the ministry’s joining, the UAE had four IUCN members – two government entities and two NGOs. These include the EAD, the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (DDCR), Emirates Nature-WWF (EN-WWF), and the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG).

