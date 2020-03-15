MOCCAE launches 'Children’s Environment Award'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) To mark Emirati Children’s Day, observed every year on 15th March, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in partnership with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, today rolled out the Children’s Environment Award to promote the engagement of the young generation in environmental sustainability. The inaugural edition is held under the theme ‘Conserving Biodiversity’.

The competition is open to all UAE citizens and residents falling within one of the two age groups 8- to 12-year-olds and 13- to 17-year-olds. The award comprises five categories – Educational Video, Awareness Campaign, Technical or Scientific Project, Short Story, and Artwork. Entry submission will commence on 1st April 2020, and conclude on 30th November 2020.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, "In line with the steadfast commitment of the wise UAE leadership to empowering youth and involving it in the country’s sustainability drive, we work to raise environmental awareness among young people and encourage them to adopt sustainable behaviours at an early age."

He added, "In this context, we launched the Children’s Environment Award.

The initiative addresses the imperative need to nurture a link between youth and nature to ensure that the new generation fully comprehends the importance of protecting the environment and sustaining every living organism on this earth."

For her part, Reem Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said, "Environmental sustainability is one of the main pillars of quality of life and public health and safety. Caring for the environment is an inherent approach, championed by the founding father of the UAE, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and carried forward by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

She added, "The Children’s Environment Award falls within the scope of our efforts to foster the next generation of environmental stewards. Our participation in this initiative aligns with the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to contribute to all activities that promote awareness about the importance of sustainability."