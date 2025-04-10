MOCCAE launches inaugural Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced the launch of the inaugural Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025.

The event aligns with the nation's strategic vision to support the local agricultural sector and enhance its role in promoting sustainable national food security.

The event is organised within the framework of the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, launched to realise the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for greening the desert and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, launched last year, supports the UAE's agricultural development efforts and strengthens sustainable national food security. It encourages community engagement in various areas such as home gardening, cultivating key agricultural products, expanding green spaces, and promoting locally produced, high-nutrition foods.

The programme also enhances environmental sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint through increased production and consumption of locally sourced fresh produce.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025 will take place at ADNEC Centre Al Ain from 28th to 31st May 2025.

The event will convene officials and decision-makers from the UAE and around the world, alongside leaders from the local and international agricultural sectors and the private sector. It will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and innovative insights to strengthen the agricultural sector and support the transition from traditional agricultural systems to sustainable models that address global food security challenges.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, stated that the UAE’s leadership prioritises the development of the agricultural sector to achieve the goals of the National Food Security Strategy 2051. This commitment aims to strengthen sustainable national food security by adopting climate-smart, sustainable agricultural solutions.

She added, “The patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, for the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition, reflects His Highness’ ongoing dedication to advancing the agricultural sector, supporting Emirati farmers, and increasing their contribution to the UAE's sustainable food security ecosystem.

The Conference and Exhibition will be instrumental in achieving this direction by empowering Emirati farmers and local farms to meet the nation’s agricultural, food, and developmental targets. Through this event, we also aim to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and the promotion of a unified vision on the role of agriculture in addressing global food challenges.”

She highlighted that the UAE, like many nations worldwide, faces agricultural challenges, particularly water scarcity and limited arable land. Addressing these challenges necessitates a shift from traditional agricultural systems to smart, technology-driven solutions.

Dr. Al Dahak underscored that the UAE has already implemented several advanced agricultural projects and aims to expand these projects to strengthen its position as a global hub for modern agricultural solutions.

She further stated, “By bringing together officials, farmers, experts, and investors, the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025 creates new opportunities for innovation and collaboration, enhancing local agricultural production and generating promising investment prospects. Aligned with the goals of the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, the event seeks to engage the community, youth, and entrepreneurs, and empower them to play a role in building a resilient and sustainable agricultural sector. It also supports the UAE’s vision for integrating agricultural solutions across modern farms, facilities and households, ensuring that agricultural development remains a sustainable Emirati practice. This long-term commitment will leave a lasting impact on future generations, fostering a more sustainable and prosperous future.

"

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition brings together a diverse group of agricultural producers and farm owners from across the country. It offers a platform to showcase the finest local agricultural crops, including high-quality fruits and vegetables. The exhibition showcases the UAE’s commitment to promoting key local crops, enhancing their market presence, and supporting farmers in increasing productivity.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition serves as a platform for Emirati farmers, local authorities, universities, agricultural technology companies, investors, business leaders, academics, and members of the community, including youth and school students. It enables knowledge exchange, facilitates collaboration, and highlights cutting-edge innovations and technologies that are shaping the future of agriculture in the UAE and the broader region.

A key highlight of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition will be the inauguration of the First National Agricultural Extension Forum. The forum provides a unique opportunity to learn from leading experts, connect with potential partners, and explore the latest advancements in agricultural technologies.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition will feature a comprehensive programme of specialised sessions and workshops led by distinguished experts and academics. To complement these sessions, attendees can participate in practical field consultations and community training workshops. The agenda will address themes including sustainability, community agriculture, food security, and climate change, alongside in-depth discussions on modern irrigation, agricultural waste management, biotechnology, vertical farming, and approaches to engage young people in the agricultural sector.

This event is designed to empower Emirati farmers by providing them with access to the latest agricultural innovations and prime opportunities to market, promote, and showcase their exceptional local produce. It also aims to advance agricultural sustainability and innovation through the integration of cutting-edge technologies, sound environmental practices, and AI-driven techniques, including smart irrigation systems. In addition, the event will focus on enhancing environmental stewardship, promoting organic farming and urban agriculture, and supporting water conservation schemes. It will also work to improve the efficiency of agricultural sector professionals, streamline supply chains, and raise community awareness regarding the importance of local farms.

The exhibition showcases a diverse array of specialist zones. These include the Farmers’ Exhibition, spotlighting a variety of local crops and food products, with particular emphasis on beekeepers showcasing their diverse range of local honey, its unique qualities, and nutritional value, whilst underscoring the honey production system as a key aspect of the agricultural sector.

Furthermore, the exhibition’s Youth Zone is designed to attract young farmers and individuals in the agricultural field, including researchers and budding entrepreneurs. A dedicated Agricultural Technology Zone will also showcase the latest innovations and smart agricultural solutions, alongside advanced agricultural applications designed to enhance productivity whilst minimising the carbon footprint of agricultural facilities.

A Schools and Universities Zone will welcome the participation of a wide range of students, researchers, and academics, demonstrating the latest endeavours made by educational and academic institutions to develop agricultural solutions and raise awareness amongst students regarding the significance of agriculture as a priority for their future work, studies, and scientific research.

Moreover, the agricultural exhibition will feature a Corporate and Private Sector Zone, providing major players in the country's agricultural sector with the opportunity to highlight their latest efforts and projects in agriculture and food production, as well as showcase solutions that exemplify their contributions to this field. With the aim of empowering the business community to play a more prominent role, the exhibition has designated a Startups Zone, enabling emerging companies to present their latest initiatives in developing agricultural solutions and expanding agricultural activities in the country.