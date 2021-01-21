MoCCAE launches UAE Climate Change Research Network to advance climate data collection

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has announced the launch of the UAE Climate Change Research Network (CCRN) that will bring together a group of committed scientists and researchers to advance climate data collection and policy-relevant research on climate change impacts and adaptation.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, made the announcement at a virtual launch that took place on Thursday as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2021. The event drew the participation of over 40 UAE-based climate researchers and representatives of relevant government entities.

The Minister also unveiled the inaugural edition of The UAE State of Climate Report that provides an overview of the state of knowledge on climatic changes and their impacts on the UAE and the surrounding region.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said, "As part of the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2017-2050, MoCCAE has taken the lead in implementing the National Climate Change Adaptation Programme, including the assessment of climate change risks for the country’s vital sectors. Building on its ongoing engagements, the Ministry is now looking to work with the community of climate scientists and academics in the UAE to spearhead climate change research.

In this context, I’m proud to announce the launch of the UAE Climate Change Research Network."

"The accelerated pace of climate change calls for a dedicated, continued effort to study the country’s and the region’s climate and its impacts on our lives and livelihoods. MoCCAE is committed to collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the UAE emerges as a leader in climate knowledge," he added.

The launch of the UAE Climate Change Research Network will help define an informed climate research agenda for the country is a part of this effort. The Network also presents opportunities for climate scientists in the UAE to engage with each other and with their peers from other countries as well as facilitate research collaborations.

However, the UAE State of Climate Report seeks to provide enhanced understanding of historical and projected climate-related changes in the UAE and the wider region, and their potential impacts. Based on a comprehensive review of research in the field of climate change pertaining to the region, the publication aims to identify knowledge gaps and offer guidance for further locally relevant climate research.