MOCCAE Organises First 'Beharana' Marine Scientific Forum

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

MOCCAE organises first 'Beharana' Marine Scientific Forum

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Feb, 2020) DUBAI, 29th February, 2019 (WAM) – The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, hosted the first Beharana Marine Scientific Forum that provided a national platform for marine science experts to share knowledge and advance marine research.

Salah Al Rayssi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at MOCCAE, said: "Our seas, or beharana in Arabic, hold immense cultural, economic, and environmental value, and their preservation is a top priority for the UAE. As part of our ongoing efforts to sustain aquatic biodiversity, we conduct research and implement initiatives that align with the National Biodiversity Strategy in collaboration with the country’s environmental authorities. Prime examples of these initiatives are the Fujairah Cultured Coral Reef Gardens and our mangrove cultivation projects."

During the forum, experts reviewed research papers on marine habitats, including seagrass, coral reefs, and mangroves, in addition to white papers on blue carbon – carbon captured by the world’s ocean and coastal ecosystems.

The agenda also featured a briefing on seawater quality monitoring programs, surveys of fish stocks, and studies on marine-based renewable energy, marine engineering, and coastal area dynamics.

Other topics discussed at the event included green sea transport, aquatic biodiversity, marine biotechnology, sustainable aquaculture, and the impacts of climate change and pollutants on marine and coastal environments.

Key takeaways from the forum comprised streamlining standards and procedures for analysing fish catch, the state of marine habitats, and seawater properties, and establishing marine science expert groups to carry out scientific research in the UAE.

The participants agreed to host the forum regularly to advance marine research in the country and keep pace with global developments.

