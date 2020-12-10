MoCCAE permits import of live birds, by-products from Egypt and Hungary, bans import from nine countries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, has lifted the ban on importing hatching eggs, table eggs, chicks, and processed beef, veal, mutton, lamb, goat, and chicken meat from Egypt, in addition to opening the door for importing live cattle and sheep from the country.

The decision followed meetings between the MoCCAE and Egypt’s Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation and food control authorities, and came on the heels of declaring multiple poultry farms in Egypt free of the avian influenza virus by the World Organisation for Animal Health, OIE.

The ministry has also lifted the import ban on domestic live birds from Hungary after receiving confirmation from the OIE that the country is now free from the virus.

On the other hand, MOCCAE has issued nine resolutions banning the import of birds and their by-products from areas that recorded outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in November and December 2020 as per notifications from the OIE.

Eight of the resolutions ban the import of live domestic and wild birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs, and their thermally untreated by-products from Ukraine, Croatia, a county in Sweden, the French island of Corsica, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, and certain regions of Russia until they are declared disease-free. Moreover, they regulate the import of poultry meat and its thermally untreated by-products as well as table eggs from these regions through introducing a new requirement – an export health certificate previously agreed upon by the exporting country and the UAE.

However, thermally treated poultry products from all countries have been cleared for import.

In response to the situation in Sweden, MOCCAE imposed restrictions that include the rejection of consignments containing poultry meat produced post–23rd October in Skåne County and other areas that may be affected in the future until the ministry and its Swedish counterpart agree upon a health certificate form.

Furthermore, MOCCAE’s restrictions include the rejection of inbound consignments containing table eggs and poultry meat produced post–17th October in Corsica and other areas of France that may be affected in the future until a health certificate form can be agreed upon.

Meanwhile, the ninth resolution imposes restrictions on consignments coming from the United Kingdom. These include rejection of consignments containing table eggs and poultry meat produced post–14th October in Herefordshire County, Cheshire West and Chester, and other areas that may be affected in the future until agreeing on a health certificate form. Meanwhile, the import of birds, hatching eggs, and one-day-old chicks is permitted subject to providing health certificates that testify that the birds come from disease-free areas.

The ministry continues to allow entry of thermally treated poultry meat and egg by-products from all UK counties, while the import of thermally untreated poultry meat and by-products, as well as table eggs, is subject to the same provisions.