UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoCCAE Reviews Livestock Consignment Handling Processes At Sharjah Airport, Hamriyah Port

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 06:15 PM

MoCCAE reviews livestock consignment handling processes at Sharjah Airport, Hamriyah Port

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment , MoCCAE, reviewed the procedures in place for receiving and testing inbound livestock consignments at Sharjah Airport and Hamriyah Port in Dubai.

The visits were part of a series of inspections of ports, livestock markets, and abattoirs in the UAE that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, conducts every year in the run-up to Eid al-Adha to confirm their readiness to meet the surge in demand ahead of the holiday.

Sultan Alwan, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Regions Sector at MoCCAE, accompanied Dr Al Nuaimi during the visits. In addition to verifying compliance of the facilities with the highest food safety and public health standards, the officials familiarised themselves with the most important challenges facing workers handling livestock consignments.

To guarantee that all livestock are free from contamination during the busy holiday season, and to prevent the spread of contagious diseases to people, the ministry has deployed higher numbers of veterinary quarantine doctors and veterinary laboratory technicians. It has also extended the working hours at border crossing laboratories during such periods to accommodate the increased number and volume of consignments, fast-track the examination process, and facilitate their safe release.

MoCCAE further stated that it ensures that the laboratories are well-equipped to deal with contingencies, and oversees the set-up of temporary satellite labs where needed.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said, "Food safety is a strategic goal for the ministry, therefore we conduct continuous monitoring of the veterinary quarantine centres and testing laboratories affiliated with the ministry, and develop their work processes in line with the latest international standards."

The Minister reaffirmed MoCCAE’s keenness to enhance food security and sustainability through a multi-pronged approach, including establishing a wide variety of import channels, and efficient cooperation with global markets.

He noted that in the past three years, the UAE has witnessed a growth in the number of import markets for cattle, sheep, and camels that have now reached 24 countries.

During the visit to Sharjah Airport, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, joined Dr Al Nuaimi in meeting consignment owners and listening to their feedback on the consignment-handling processes at the airport.

Once consignments arrive in the country, veterinary teams at the ports of entry place inbound livestock in quarantine while validating the shipping documents, and running clinical and laboratory tests to ensure they are disease-free. "Consignments that fail the tests remain in quarantine for treatment or are returned to the country of origin," the ministry noted.

Based on the number of import permits released by border authorities, the local livestock market has received 461,228 inbound head of cattle in 2020.

Related Topics

Import UAE Dubai Sharjah Visit Border 2020 Market All From Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

17 minutes ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

4 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.