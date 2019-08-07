MOCCAE reviews livestock testing processes at Sharjah Airport, Abattoir and Cattle Market in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, reviewed the procedures in place for receiving and testing livestock at the Sharjah Airport and the Abattoir and Cattle Market in Dubai ahead of Eid Al Adha to ensure their readiness to meet the surge in demand for the festival.

Sultan Alwan, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Regions Sector at the MOCCAE, accompanied Dr. Al Zeyoudi during the inspections.

In order to ensure that all sources of animal food are free from contamination during the busy festival season, and to prevent the spread of contagious diseases, the ministry ensures the deployment of a number of veterinary quarantine doctors and veterinary laboratory technicians, in addition to extending the working hours at border crossing laboratories during such periods. In addition, the MOCCAE verifies that laboratories are well equipped to deal with contingencies, and also oversees the set-up of temporary satellite labs where needed.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, " The ministry remains committed to the ongoing monitoring and upgrading of all veterinary quarantines at the country’s ports to ensure the highest compliance with global standards across all operations.

"

He added, "We have also endeavoured to expand the country’s livestock export base. In the past three years, the number of countries exporting livestock to the UAE has increased from 17 to 24. Armenia is the latest addition to our list of livestock exporters, and we have received the first consignment from that country just ahead of Eid Al Adha comprising 10,000 heads of cattle."

During the review visit to the Sharjah Airport, Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of the Sharjah Airport Authority, joined Dr. Al Zeyoudi in meeting consignment owners and listening to their feedback on the consignment handling processes at the airport.

Veterinary medical teams at ports quarantine inbound livestock once consignments arrive in the country, while validating the shipping documents and running clinical and laboratory tests to ensure they are disease-free. Consignments that fail the tests remain in quarantine for treatment or are returned to the country of origin.

Based on the number of livestock import permits released by border authorities, the local livestock market received 83,000 inbound heads of cattle between 10th June and 4th August, 2019.