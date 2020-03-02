MoCCAE supports Innovate4Good initiative to accelerate innovation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, has announced its support for Innovate4Good, I4G, a purpose-driven startup community platform and thought leadership forum committed to accelerating social innovation and transformational entrepreneurship in the MENA region and beyond.

As part of its involvement, the Ministry intends to work with I4G strategic and community partners to help translate the transformative ideas of young innovators and startups into sustainable impact.

Taif Al Amiri, Director of Government Communication Department at MoCCAE, said, "Young people are major influencers in the global drive towards sustainability. When they are empowered, their contribution can be a game-changer. Recognising this fact, the UAE has created an environment that equips the young generation with the tools to tackle the responsibilities ahead. In this context, we are pleased to support I4G that encourages youth to actively pursue green entrepreneurship and innovate for the greater good of our planet.

"

Ara Fernezian, Founder and CEO of I4G, said, "We are proud to welcome MoCCAE as a strategic partner of I4G. As the government entity mandated to address the impact of climate change and protect the country’s environment, the Ministry will assist us in leveraging the innovation ecosystem to facilitate effective solutions to global environmental sustainability challenges."

Founded by Stratecis and powered by Catalyst, a Masdar-BP initiative, with the principal partnership of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, I4G will host its inaugural annual community meeting at Abu Dhabi Youth Hub and at Tech Park in Masdar City from March 30th to 31st, 2020, in collaboration with APCO Worldwide.

The gathering will draw the participation of 26 shortlisted technology and social startups and 40 incubators, accelerators and academic institutions from the UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Armenia, Georgia, Scotland and the USA.