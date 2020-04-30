MOCCAE to commence annual ban on fishing of pelagic fish using encircling nets

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) The seasonal ban on the fishing of pelagic fish using encircling nets, covered by the Ministerial Decree No. 468 of 2019, will come into force on 1st May, 2020, and run until 31st October, 2020.

The resolution reflects the objectives of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, to regulate fishing seasons and align them with the proper fishing methods to ensure fishermen observe environmental considerations while practicing their profession. This helps protect ecosystems, enhance aquatic living resources, and boost local fish production.

According to the legislation, open season for the fishing of pelagic fish lasts from 1st November of every year to 30th April of the following year.

Applicable to all fishermen registered with MOCCAE and operating registered speed boats (tarad), the decree also regulates the fishing of pelagic fish using encircling nets by standardising the specifications of the fishing gear.

The resolution prohibits the use of nylon fishing nets, and stipulates that the nets should not be closed from the bottom or attached to more than one boat. In addition, it bans discarding damaged nets and dead fish at sea or on the shore, obliging fishermen to dispose of them in designated places.

During the ban season, fishermen can change their fishing method without the need to amend this information on their boat license.

A study conducted by the Marine Environment Research Centre at MOCCAE indicated that the spawning season for pelagic fish varies according to the species – kingfish from March to June, longtail tuna from May to July, talang queenfish from April to July, and yellow tail scad from March to May. Meanwhile, barracuda has two spawning seasons – one from May to July and one in November.