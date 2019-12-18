MOCCAE to roll out Winter Environmental Programme for Youth

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, will kick off the Winter Environmental Programme for adolescents to raise awareness among them about environmental protection, in a bid to foster the next generation of environmental stewards.

Scheduled to run from 23rd to 30th December, 2019, the programme will comprise a variety of activities that, in addition to the fun factor, will bring youngsters closer to nature and help them acquire a deeper understanding of natural life.

The agenda will include a visit to the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve and the Al Muzahmi Protected Area to learn about their rich biodiversity, organised in cooperation with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and the Environment Protection and Development Authority of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Fujairah Adventures Centre will tailor an activity to introduce participants to the ecological significance of the emirate and its biodiversity, and enable them to try eco-friendly sports.

The programme will also feature a series of workshops on animal welfare, biodiversity, and the impact of pollution on the environment, hosted in cooperation with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre.

To know more about the fishing profession, the youngsters will attend a lecture by the Dibba Al Fujairah Fishermen Association with a focus on the right fishing gear, permitted and prohibited fish species, minimum catch sizes, fishing seasons, marine biodiversity, and marine pollution.

A tour of the Hatta Honeybee Garden and Discovery Centre, an apiary in the mountains of Hatta, will also be on the agenda to enable participants to observe the behaviour and life cycle of the pollinators, as well as understand their significance to the human food system.

Taif Al Amiri, Director of Government Communication at MOCCAE, said, "The ministry is keen to launch regular initiatives that nurture the connection between young people and the environment and help them realise that the responsibility to protect our precious biodiversity will lie on their shoulders one day. We also aim to pique their interest in pursuing volunteering and careers in the environmental sector."

The minister calls on youngsters between the ages of 10 and 18 to register online for the Winter Environmental Programme or through the Ministry’s social media platforms.