MoCCAE, Twitter Organise Dialogue On Role Of Social Media In Driving Climate Action

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, and Twitter today hosted a dialogue on the importance of social media in increasing public engagement in tackling climate change, which was attended by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and George Salama, Head of Public Policy and Government Relations at Twitter MENA.

The dialogue cited the #ItAffectsYou campaign, launched by MoCCAE as a prime example of leveraging social media to raise awareness about the urgency of climate action. To help the campaign get the attention it deserves, Twitter launched a dedicated emoji for the initiative – a globe with a heart symbol held up by two hands – that is unlocked when the hashtag #ItAffectsYou is tweeted on the social platform.

The insightful discussion between Dr Al Zeyoudi and George Salama was live-streamed on the Twitter MENA account. It also included a Q & A with the audience and answered queries received from Twitter users through the platform. The topics in focus revolved around the role of social media in shaping the climate conversation, and highlighted ways for tech companies, such as Twitter, to assist people in spreading the word on pressing global issues.

Dr Al Zeyoudi said, "Social media has definitely transformed the climate conversation and given a voice to those who didn’t have it before. It provides a space for young people to express their concerns, raise awareness, and create the momentum needed to drive climate action."

He added, "We are pleased to partner with Twitter, which has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to bringing a positive change to the world through its Twitter for Good program that prioritizes climate change and environment. To win our fight against climate change, it is crucial that we all come together."

For his part, George Salama said, "We are honoured to have Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi as the first UAE minister to host a Q&A session on the platform. Such instant dialogue with the public serves as a great tool in terms of increasing environmental awareness for a young and mobile generation. #ItAffectsYou aligns with Twitter’s top priority – maintaining a healthy public conversation."

