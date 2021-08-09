UrduPoint.com

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation partner to develop date palm cultivation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) Under the directives of Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, the Award’s General Secretariat signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) to strengthen cooperation in date palm cultivation and agricultural innovation sectors in the UAE.

Sultan Alwan, Acting Under-Secretary of MOCCAE, Dr. Ghaleb Al Hadrami Al Braiki, President of UAEU, and Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, signed the MoU at UAEU.

Sultan Alwan noted that under the terms of the agreement, the three entities aim to launch an award for innovative local farmers who have marked outstanding achievements in date palm cultivation.

The partners will also implement a joint initiative to replace economically unviable date varieties with more economical ones, promote the adoption of modern technology in date palm farming, including irrigation and pest control, and collaborate in organising local and international festivals and other events under the supervision of the Award’s General Secretariat.

Dr. Al Braiki said that the MoU will contribute to the success of co-hosting the Seventh International Date Palm Conference, set to take place under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Furthermore, he emphasised the mutual benefits of the cooperation in training, capacity building, exchange of experience, and issuing joint electronic and printed publications in the fields of date palm cultivation as well as agricultural innovation and research.

Dr. Zaid highlighted the importance of the agreement in developing date palm cultivation and advancing agricultural innovation in line with the vision of the wise leadership.

