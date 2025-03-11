MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) In a concerted effort to enhance the nation's environmental resilience, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the University of Sharjah (UOS) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), heralding a new era of collaboration.

The memorandum, executed at the University's Sharjah campus, seeks to seamlessly integrate the Ministry's policy initiatives with the University's formidable scientific and research capabilities, advancing progress toward the realisation of ambitious sustainable development benchmarks.

Signatories to the agreement were Dr. Alanoud Al-Haj, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector, representing the Ministry, and Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University.

Dr. Al-Haj, in her address, emphasised the United Arab Emirates' unwavering dedication to surmounting the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change and preserving the nation's invaluable biodiversity.

She lauded the strategic alliance with the University of Sharjah as a pioneering stride towards integrating the collective expertise and capabilities of the public and academic domains. This synergistic partnership, she asserted, would significantly support the country's endeavours to fulfil its environmental sustainability mandates and pave the way for a more green and ecologically sound future.

Furthermore, she underscored the critical importance of harnessing cutting-edge scientific research to formulate robust and effective policies aimed at safeguarding the environment and mitigating the escalating impacts of global climate change.

Prof. Al Naimiy, echoing this sentiment, reaffirmed the University's steadfast adherence to its overarching strategic vision, which places paramount emphasis on community engagement and social development.

He elucidated that the University remains resolute in its mission to strengthen its role within the community through the cultivation of strategic alliances with leading national institutions. The University aims to provide innovative solutions to address the various challenges confronting society across a spectrum of critical sectors. These solutions will be underpinned by rigorous scientific inquiry and evidence-based research.

Prof. Al Naimiy added, "We are proud of this collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, which will enable the University to contribute its research and academic expertise to support national efforts in confronting the challenges of climate change and enhancing environmental sustainability at the national level."

The framework delineated within the MoU encompasses a range of critical initiatives, most notably the reinforcement of conservation efforts targeting endangered indigenous mountain flora through the development and implementation of comprehensive conservation strategies.

Additionally, the partnership will promote the utilisation of native plant species in innovative carbon sequestration projects, thereby contributing substantively to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Beyond these endeavors, the collaborative effort will focus on fostering sustainable agricultural practices within mountainous regions through the strategic deployment of advanced technologies, including remote sensing and Artificial Intelligence.

Further key objectives include the refinement of water resource management, the advancement of water science disciplines, and the enhancement of soil fertility to ensure long-term agricultural productivity.