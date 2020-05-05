MoCD approves remote evaluation for new students of determination

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The Ministry of Community Development, MoCD, has approved remote evaluation for People of Determination to ensure the continuity of registration procedures for new students for the academic year 2020/2021, in line with the implementation of the remote work policy and to ensure the continuity of services for People of Determination in the current situation.

Wafa Hamad bin Sulaiman, Director of Welfare and Rehabilitation, Department for People of Determination at the MoCD, said, "This mechanism defines the initial evaluation to measure the level of cognitive, physical, linguistic and other abilities, as a kind of adaptation and adaptability to current circumstances, and provides ways and means to enhance the continuity of services using modern technology, accessible solutions and Artificial Intelligence, where the evaluation is carried out using smart software that allows the evaluator to observe children's behaviour within their natural environment".

With the help of the child's family, the evaluator guides them to do certain activities that are required of the child during the evaluation session. The evaluator then records observations on the child's motor, mental, communication and social skills, and uses standard measures for evaluating autism signs and parental interview lists that are required for autism diagnostic interview ADI-R, as well as adaptive behaviour measures that help assess a child's ability to adapt to his/her environment.

Bin Sulaiman confirmed that this assessment combines background information of the child provided by medical reports and direct observation by the family, in addition to direct communication between the specialist and the child and his/her guardian. The remote evaluation mechanism is the ideal opportunity to identify a child's adaptation to his/her natural environment and to identify strengths and needs, based on first-hand information away from the formal evaluation session.

Bin Sulaiman stated that the remote evaluation mechanism, as identified by specialists, is effectively viable even under normal circumstances. This reflects the flexibility and readiness of the organisation to facilitate the delivery of services but requires mechanisms and controls that protect and reduce the rate of error in evaluation and diagnosis, and the need to adopt other measures such as standard measures as an alternative to those that require direct communication between the evaluator and the child.