MOCD, CDA sign pact to license and declare Non-Benefit Public Associations and NGO’s

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) and Dubai Community Development Authority (CDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for licensing and declaring Non-Benefit Public Associations and NGO’s, monitoring and inspection, sharing information and data related to them and for the purposes and requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The MoU comes within the procedures to promote institutional performance, contribute to the community services and enhance commitment to work integration and performance in an orderly manner.

Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Under-Secretary of Social Development, and Saeed Ahmed Al Tayer, CEO - Social Planning and Development Sector at Community Development Authority (CDA), signed the MoU.

Hessa Tahlak emphasised that the Ministry of Community Development is very keen to collaborate with all Federal ministries and local government authorities, in an effort to achieve the vision of the UAE wise leadership and implement the strategic directives of the UAE government as per the action mechanisms and obligations to international reports namely requirements of FATF to counter money laundering crimes, combat financing terrorism groups and illegal organisations related to the Non-Benefit Public Associations.

Tahlak noted the importance of integrating efforts, sharing experiences and supporting strategic partnership and cooperation relations between the Ministry and the Authority to reflect the impact on the provided quality services and achieved goals, thereby raising the level of customers’ happiness, and achieving the leadership vision with a proactive approach to all plans and initiatives that support the UAE centennial vision 2071 through community development goals and achieve positive competitiveness to stimulate the aspirations of the UAE leadership in various fields.

From his side, Al Tayer said, that this MoU will have an important impact on the procedures of licensing and publicising civil organisations in Dubai.

The MoU will also allow harmonising the services provided by both parties and enabling NGOs and institutions to submit their requests with ease.

Al Tayer said that the cooperation and consultation in the field of legislation and policies between the two parties under this agreement will enhance the confidence of the non-profit sector and will allow CDA to develop a guiding model for NGOs and institutions that guarantees the quality of their outputs and facilitates their work within the framework of local legislation.

The memorandum aims for activating supervision, control and inspection on Non-Benefit Public Associations through a range of effective oversight mechanisms, enable strategic linkage and partnership between the two parties, cooperate and coordinate in legislative areas and policies related to associations, propose draft legislations aimed at supporting sustainable development plans for the emirate of Dubai and the UAE, as well as regulating the exchange of necessary information and data between the two sides.

The MoU identified coordination roles between the two parties by establishing a joint committee to implement all the necessary articles of the MoU to modify the status of non-benefit public associations and NGOs, declare and license non-benefit public associations and NGOs within the geographical scope of Dubai, establish the indicative statute of non-benefit public associations and NGOs, harmonise all e-services provided by both parties to non-benefit public associations and NGOs, exchange mutual cooperation and consultation in the areas of legislations and policies that are related to non-benefit public associations and NGOs, cooperate, and coordinate the dissemination of information, data and reports about non-benefit public associations and NGOs in Dubai.