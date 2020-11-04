MoCD holds panel session on ideas to promote child welfare over next 50 years

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Community Development, in collaboration with the Juvenile Awareness and Welfare Association, held a panel session titled "Our children are our wealth, let's keep them ready for the next 50 years".

Implemented through visual communication technology under the initiative of "Non-Benefit Public Dialogues" and launched by the MoCD in cooperation with the Next 50-year Preparation Committee, the panel session targeted non-benefit public institutions and associations as part of the community involvement in the next 50-year design project launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at involving community members, Emiratis and residents, to design the future of the UAE and develop components of the UAE Centennial plan, the comprehensive development plan for the next 50 years from 2021 to 2071.

Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, spoke at the panel session in the presence of Nasser Ismail, Assistant Under-Secretary of Social Welfare, at the MoCD, board of Directors, and members of the association. The panel session resulted in a series of ideas and initiatives on the welfare of children and promoting the concepts of societal values for future generations. These ideas and initiatives will be included as inputs into the comprehensive development plan.

He emphasised on the fact that one of the most important constituents of preserving children as a reliable national wealth in preparation for the next 50 years is to establish in them a set of ideal values and virtues such as honesty and morality, good education, well treatment of parents and taking good care of them when growing older, in addition to teaching young people the principles of tolerance and correct religious education to keep them away from sectarianism, and extremist ideas that create hatred among people.

Lt. General Tamim asked, "What do we want our children to be in the future? What does the UAE want from our children to prepare for the next 50 years?"

He stressed the need for opinion leaders to guide new generations towards positive and constructive ideas through lectures and seminars that young people need.

The panel session, which was moderated by Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Juvenile Awareness and Welfare Association, was based on the authentic values and upbringing of children.

It also highlighted the need to address the problem of youths’ reluctance to marry due to the difficulties of life, support in the family, strengthen family cohesion and protect children from separation and delinquency as a result of family disputes, prevent them from mixing blending with bad companions, fill their leisure time and provide them with advanced skills in various fields.

The session concluded with a set of recommendations, proposals and ideas which will be submitted to the Ministry of Community Development.

The session was attended by: Sultan Saqr Al Suwaidi, Deputy Chairman of the Association; Mirza Al Sayegh; Dr. Mohammed Murad Abdulla, Secretary-General; Dr. Mansour Al Awar, Treasurer; Dr. Jasim Khalil Mirza, Chairman of Media Committee; Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Educational Advisor; Badria Al Yassi-Chairman of Educational Committee; Moaza Al Shoami, Chairman of Cultural Committee; Hayam Amir Al Hammadi, Supervisor and Representative of the Association in the Eastern Region, and Mariam Al Hammadi.

The 50 design initiatives are supervised by the 50-year preparation committee. The project will work under the supervision of the 50-year Higher Committee chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.