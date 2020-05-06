MoCD implements remote training for non-benefit public associations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The Ministry of Community Development, MoCD, has launched the "Remote Training Initiative" for non-benefit public associations , following its successful efforts to develop an integrated smart management system to support philanthropy, non-benefit public associations, and takaful funds in order to automate and monitor them electronically.

Recently, the ministry carried out seven remote training workshops for these associations through the microsoft Teams programme, covering various categories and specialities of philanthropy associations all over the UAE. Some 417 members and staff representatives of 171 associations, non-benefit public associations and takaful funds, out of a total of 243, participated in these workshops.

Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Under-Secretary for Social Development at the MoCD, said, "The ministry continues to develop and update its procedures for all targeted audiences and community members in line with the remote work strategy. As such, the 'Remote Training Initiative' was highly accepted by non-benefit public associations, and demonstrated an exemplary response to promote the integrated smart management system for these associations. The new system can benefit the associations by providing more smart technology programmes and initiatives."

A number of participants from these non-benefit public associations also expressed their appreciation over the new smart management system and the efforts of the MoCD in this regard.

Dr. Rashid Bin Keshish Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Association for Social Communication, said that this smart system allows the associations to easily access the digital world to keep pace with developments and work with confidence.

Dr. Mariam Mattar, Founder and President of UAE Genetic Diseases Association, lauded the active initiative of organising a virtual training workshop on the new smart management system which will have a positive impact on the ministry and all the associations all over the UAE and ensure a big change in providing quality services for all the members of the community.

The ministry is working on developing long-term future plans by organising a series of virtual workshops in various fields to develop innovative models for future services and promote flexible strategic plans that can be adjusted to variables, dealing with future trends and challenges to ensure a diversified transition in the tasks, goals and work of the non-benefit public associations in line with their aspirations, goals and objectives.

Engineer Musfir Al Eryani, Chairman, board of Directors of Emirates Happiness and Positiveness Association, said, "The associations’ new innovative smart management system is very effective since it reflects the UAE’s strategy towards digital orientation, facilitates and regulates the process of communication between the members of the Board of Directors instead of manual archiving. It also facilitates the registration process for all the members, organises and documents events and activities to enable the directors of the relevant associations to acknowledge all matters at any time."

Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Muaini, Secretary-General, Emirates Intellectual Property Association, noted that the workshop gave them the opportunity to get more acquainted with the database system of the non-benefit public associations and its provisions, as well as the registration of the members, activities, events, and the financial database system that includes everything related to the associations and their expenses.

Obaid Al Ashamsi, Member, Board of Directors, Emirates Amateur Radio Society, emphasised that remote training workshops held using smart technologies and programmes help keep pace with the transition to a smart government.

Naema Al Menhanli, Chairman of Al Nazaha Association, stated that the new smart management system is another accomplishment to be added to the efforts of the MoCD to support social work and confirm its keenness in the progress of the non-benefit public associations.

Fakhra Abdulla Bin Dhager Al Balooshi, Member, Board of Directors in Al Fujairah Cultural Social Association and Executive Director of Happiness and Positivity, considered the remote training experience as a successful one as it is based on the success of the associations’ smart management systems, and helps to speed up communication, follow-up and achievement in response to the vision of the UAE to adopt new smart management systems.

Finally, Mona Saqr Al Matroushi, Director-General of Ajman Cultural Social Development Association, emphasised that the remote training workshop keeps pace with the current situations and must be sustained with increased meetings remotely through qualitative smart programmes that are in line with the UAE's future aspirations and achieve the vision and strategy of the smart government and proactive services.