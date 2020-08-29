UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoCD Launches Platform To Support People Of Determination, Their Families During COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 07:00 PM

MoCD launches platform to support people of determination, their families during COVID-19 pandemic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Community Development, MoCD, announced the beginning of the implementation of "Kheta" platform in cooperation with "Ynmo" in Saudi Arabia under the supervision of "Ibtikar" Edu Tech Solutions starting from the new academic year 2020-2021 as part of the programmes and plans provided by the ministry to support people of determination and their families during the novel coronavirus pandemic-COVID 19 and the changes in the patterns of education.

The ministry also announced it will begin training all the staff of the centres on using the platform from the beginning of this month in preparation for the new academic year that will be launched differently due to the repercussions of the COVID 19, pandemic. The "Kheta" platform is expected to facilitate and overcome all the obstacles of the educational and rehabilitation services of the people of determination, and at the same time will support their families remotely through the development of educational and rehabilitation programmes that are easy to share with the family to be implemented at home.

The "Kheta" platform aims to improve the quality of welfare and educational services for people of determination by enabling the practitioners in the centres to determine the level of beneficiaries and families, develop and build individual educational and rehabilitation plans promptly using Artificial Intelligence algorithms.

The executive steps to reflect this cooperation between the MoCD and "Ynmo" began earlier through the formation of a combined team at the beginning of 2020, represented by the Department of Welfare and Rehabilitation for People of Determination and Information Technology Department in the ministry, as well as the training and consulting team from the company, where joint workshops.

Additionally, one member of staff at the people of determination centres at the ministry was trained to use the "Ynmo" platform.

Wafa Hamad bin Sulaiman, Director of Welfare and Rehabilitation Department for People of Determination at the MoCD, said that the cooperation with "Ynmo" Platform emphasizes its serious efforts to achieve and implement the pillars of the national policy for empowering people of determination which is based on six main pillars; the second and third provide an integrative education system with appropriate supportive technologies and learning materials.

Saeed Abdullah, Technical Advisor at the MoCD, stressed the ministry's keenness to promote welfare and development with proactive solutions and services that stimulate performance at all service levels.

Dr. Fahad Al Nimri, CEO of "Ynmo" Platform, expressed his gratitude for this cooperation and said, the ministry's adoption of "Ynmo" platform for people of determination is the most adequate solution and application for international and professional best practices that contribute to the rationalization of support, supervision and decision-making based on evidence.

Wasseem Kadoura, Director of business Development at Ibtikar Edu Tech Solutions and Partner in the "Ynmo" Platform, said, "Based on our beliefs that everyone has different learning abilities and skills, we support all elements that achieve uniqueness in providing educational experiences. Hence, the "Kheta" platform promotes this vision in accordance with the requirements and challenges of the century.

Related Topics

Century Technology Business Education Company Same Saudi Arabia 2020 Family All From Share Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PPP chief expresses concern over situation in GB d ..

12 minutes ago

Breach in Nullah Aik inundates ten villages

13 minutes ago

Death Toll From Floods in Afghanistan Reaches 160, ..

13 minutes ago

Kazakh President Thanks Russia, US for Aid in Form ..

13 minutes ago

Third Meeting of Syrian Constitutional Committee ' ..

13 minutes ago

Banksy-Sponsored Louise Michel Boat With Rescued M ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.