MoCD launches ‘We Are Your Family’ initiative to promote communication with senior Emiratis

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Community Development, MoCD, has announced the launch of the "We Are Your Family" remote initiative to reach out to senior citizens.

The initiative seeks to check on the psychological and social health of senior citizens and fulfil their needs via phone or visual applications.

Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Under-Secretary for Social Development at the Ministry of Community Development, said, "The initiative adopts continuity and flexibility in the provision of government services during an emergency, especially in providing necessary delivery services for community members specially senior Emiratis, and activate different channels of communication such as 'Telephone, e-mail and instant chat' to ensure the immediate response to the requirements of customers and beneficiaries of the ministry’s services.

"

Tahlak added that the Ministry has already liaised with 1000 senior Emiratis to provide them with psychological and social support.