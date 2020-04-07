UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoCD Launches ‘We Are Your Family’ Initiative To Promote Communication With Senior Emiratis

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:15 PM

MoCD launches ‘We Are Your Family’ initiative to promote communication with senior Emiratis

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Community Development, MoCD, has announced the launch of the "We Are Your Family" remote initiative to reach out to senior citizens.

The initiative seeks to check on the psychological and social health of senior citizens and fulfil their needs via phone or visual applications.

Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Under-Secretary for Social Development at the Ministry of Community Development, said, "The initiative adopts continuity and flexibility in the provision of government services during an emergency, especially in providing necessary delivery services for community members specially senior Emiratis, and activate different channels of communication such as 'Telephone, e-mail and instant chat' to ensure the immediate response to the requirements of customers and beneficiaries of the ministry’s services.

"

Tahlak added that the Ministry has already liaised with 1000 senior Emiratis to provide them with psychological and social support.

Related Topics

Family Government

Recent Stories

Nearly equal split between respondents of a global ..

10 minutes ago

OIC Usesall its Potentials to Ensure Cooperation i ..

14 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed rules out differences in ranks of P ..

17 minutes ago

LG Electronics delivers Q1 earnings surprise, viru ..

10 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics expects profit rise on coronav ..

10 minutes ago

Asia markets extend gains on glimmers of hope in v ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.