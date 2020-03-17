MoCD to begin remote rehabilitation for People of Determination on 22nd March

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, announced the launch of the "Remote Rehabilitation" system that targets People of Determination, including students, who are registered at the ministry’s centres, "Mashagel" vocational, rehabilitation and employment centres and early intervention units and centres all over the UAE.

Beginning 22nd March, 2020, the ministry will soon begin the smart application, "My Family", which allows families to participate in "remote intervention" to enhance child support efforts and in line with the precautionary measures taken by all the UAE authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Buhumaid said, "The ministry is very keen to maintain the health of People of Determination, including students and staff at the centres and early intervention units, and prevent them from being exposed to infectious diseases, while emphasising the continuation of education and rehabilitation process for the People of Determination."

The minister said that "remote rehabilitation" also includes the enrolment of female students in "Mashagel" workshops, to be provided with simple equipment necessary, "Qelada", "determination bracelets" and other accessories created by students with intellectual disabilities who will be able to manufacture their products from home.

Wafa Hamad Bin Sulaiman, Director of Welfare and Rehabilitation Department for People of Determination, stated that the six People of Determination centres in Dubai, Ajman, Um Al Qiwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Fujairah and Dibba Al Fujairah will transfer their rehabilitation and educational services into remote programmes.

Bin Sulaiman noted that the new remote rehabilitation programme depends on innovative methods that allow individual sessions for the student in the presence of the guardian. An educational and rehabilitation bag will be sent to the student every week, including activities, worksheets and simple notes to the guardian or parent; these bags will be prepared by teachers according to the students' objectives and skills with basic stationery tools for the student to carry out activities at home under the supervision of the guardian or parent. The system will include sending the "student rehabilitation plan" on a weekly basis, and following up on the implementation of the plan with the guardian.

Bin Sulaiman said, "The MoCD enhances the successful idea of remote rehabilitation and distance learning through each parent's "WhatsApp". Educational material will be developed to include a range of different activities using materials available at home and enable parents to train their children on using simple tasks and skills at home such as attention and concentration and classification, strengthening small and large muscles, and other personal skills. The new impact of the new system is measured through the continuous communication with the guardian or parent in order to follow up on the development of the student and guide him/her to the effective development methods."

She also elaborated that remote rehabilitation also includes "early intervention" students, who will receive more care and attention through the application, "My Family with Me", which will soon be launched on the Apple and Google Play stores.