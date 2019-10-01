MOCD to empower 240 Emirati families to manage micro-projects

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) During the fourth quarter of this year, the Ministry of Community Development, MOCD, is targetting 240 Emirati families through a series of training workshops as part of its 'Craft Programme', aimed at promoting the products produced by these families across the 10 social development centres in the UAE from the beginning of this year until the end of December.

The range of workshops will focus on micro-project management, in accordance with the highest standards of competitiveness and productivity.

The most important objectives of these workshops and courses are to enable participants to manage their projects with professionalism, educate them about modern concepts and micro-project management, as well as the importance of successful management in terms of project excellence and investment in the available resources efficiently and effectively.

The participants will be trained in product quality standards, and their expertise and experience will be refined with a range of management skills, such as problem-solving, decision-making, communication, dialogue and persuasion skills that are essential in dealing with suppliers and customers alike.

The Julphar Development Centre in Ras Al Khaimah organised a training course on the management of micro-projects for productive families on 8th and 9th September, 2019, while the Khorfakkan Development Centre will organise another training course on 7th and 8th October.

The Dibba Development Centre will have a course on 9th and 10th October, the Fujairah Development Centre on 23rd and 24th October, the Dubai Development Centre on 30th and 31st October, the Umm Al Qaiwain Development Centre on 4th and 5th November, and the Kalba Development Centre on 6th and 7th November. The Ministry of Community Development will organise a final training course on micro-projects for Emirati productive families on 11th and 12th December, 2019.

The social development centres play a pivotal role all over the UAE, while the management of micro-projects training workshops for Emirati families are being organised by the productive families’ programme at the ministry for different Emirati productive families across social categories.