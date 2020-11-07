MoCD to hold panel discussions on social work future, serve community, and achieve development vision for next 50 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to launch the next 50-year designing project under the supervision of the higher 50-year development plan committee chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Ministry of Community Development, MoCD, will organise a series of panel sessions beginning tomorrow until the end of the week, through e-visual technology to discuss the future of social work and development visions for the next 50 years.

Those participating in the sessions are Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, MoCD; Moza Al Akraf Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the MoCD; Nasser Ismail, Assistant Under-Secretary of Social Welfare; Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Under-Secretary of Social Development, and several advisors, department managers and specialists in the targeted development areas.

Buhumaid, stated that the MoCD is very keen to implement the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and discuss the development and supervision future of various community members targeted by the ministry.

Buhumaid said that the task force teams at the ministry continue to embody the vision that defines the features of the "2071 Community" through a set of categories, pillars, visions and recommendations.

Six Panel Sessions The MoCD will begin its 50 first panel series with the productive families’ session tomorrow, the community responsibility sessions and people of determination on 9th November, followed by the volunteering session on 10th November, and the senior Emiratis session and, finally, the family session on November 11th.

The first panel session highlights the components of productive families, ways of supporting them and achieving competitiveness, and other issues. The community responsibility session will explore the foundations of individual, institutional and community integration and giving, and promote the principle of working for everyone.

In the people of determination panel session, the ministry discusses the laws and policies of people of determination, the reality of education, health, vocational rehabilitation and employment, accessible environment, and their public life.

The volunteering session will focus on the initiatives that promote the culture of volunteering, the role of individual entrepreneurs in the society, the challenges of volunteering future, and ideas that shape a bright future for creating the best volunteering competitiveness.

The panel session of senior Emiratis will highlight the expectations of the next 50 years for the social, health and psychological lives of senior Emiratis, the retirement age, the role of senior Emiratis in the society, and the wellbeing of senior Emiratis.

In conclusion, the family panel will discuss the future of a happy, cohesive Emirati family based on the discussion of the current family challenges, social lifestyles and values, the wellbeing of Emirati families and the determinants of the family's adaptation to future changes.