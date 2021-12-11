MoD participates in 6th Brazilian Defense Industrial Base Exhibition

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) A delegation from the Ministry of Defence led by Major General Staff Pilot Mubarak Ali Al Neyadi, Head of the Executive Department for Defense Policies and Strategic Affairs, participated in the 6th Brazilian Defense Industrial Base Exhibition (BID 2021).

Major General Staff Pilot Mubarak Al Neyadi met with Brazilian Defense Minister Walter Braga on the sideline of the exhibition where they discussed ways of bolstering joint defence cooperation as well as issues of mutual interest.

The UAE delegation also met with General Laerte de Souza Santos, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of Brazil, to discuss aspects of joint defence cooperation.

Accompanied by UAE Ambassador to Brazil Saleh Al Suwaidi, the UAE delegation visited several stands of Brazilian and international companies and viewed their latest defence and security technological innovations, systems and services.