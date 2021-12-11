UrduPoint.com

MoD Participates In 6th Brazilian Defense Industrial Base Exhibition

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 12:45 PM

MoD participates in 6th Brazilian Defense Industrial Base Exhibition

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) A delegation from the Ministry of Defence led by Major General Staff Pilot Mubarak Ali Al Neyadi, Head of the Executive Department for Defense Policies and Strategic Affairs, participated in the 6th Brazilian Defense Industrial Base Exhibition (BID 2021).

Major General Staff Pilot Mubarak Al Neyadi met with Brazilian Defense Minister Walter Braga on the sideline of the exhibition where they discussed ways of bolstering joint defence cooperation as well as issues of mutual interest.

The UAE delegation also met with General Laerte de Souza Santos, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of Brazil, to discuss aspects of joint defence cooperation.

Accompanied by UAE Ambassador to Brazil Saleh Al Suwaidi, the UAE delegation visited several stands of Brazilian and international companies and viewed their latest defence and security technological innovations, systems and services.

Related Topics

UAE Santos Braga Brazil From

Recent Stories

General Pension and Social Security Authority impl ..

General Pension and Social Security Authority implements GCC unified system for ..

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior concludes the International P ..

Ministry of Interior concludes the International Program on Dealing with Serious ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 11 deaths, 395 new cases of Coron ..

Pakistan reports 11 deaths, 395 new cases of Coronavirus

7 minutes ago
 NIM delegation visits University of Sialkot

NIM delegation visits University of Sialkot

11 minutes ago
 SCCI organises seminar on "E-Commerce in Pakistan, ..

SCCI organises seminar on "E-Commerce in Pakistan, Opportunities & Challenges"

11 minutes ago
 Court directs FIA to submit challan against Shehba ..

Court directs FIA to submit challan against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza in money laund ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.