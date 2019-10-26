Modern communications technology is woven into our DNA: NMC Director-General

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) The National Medical Council Director-General, Mansour Al Mansouri, has noted the UAE's journey and the impact of the tech revolution during the nation's growth, at the One Young World Summit in London.

Al Mansouri led the country's delegation which included some of the best and the brightest young Emiratis from a number of different sectors in the UAE.

In a session titled, 'The New Age of Conversation', Al Mansouri said, "In the UAE, the tech revolution has developed in parallel with the growth of our own nation," highlighting the the future of communications in the fourth industrial revolution, and the part it plays in making the world a more connected, stable and peaceful place for all.

He noted, "We are deeply proud of our rich heritage, culture and history before the creation of the United Arab Emirates in 1971.

"But we also embrace the fact that modern communications technology is woven into our DNA."

The NMC Director-General explored how reliance on technology has fundamentally changed the way individuals engage and converse with one another – and why real human connections matter more than ever.

The annual One Young World Summit, which concluded on 25th October, brought together some of the brightest young talents from every country and sector, working to accelerate social impact.

Delegates from over 190 countries were counselled by influential political, business and humanitarian leaders that included Al Mansouri alongside of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Unilever CEO Paul Polman and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, amongst many other global figures.