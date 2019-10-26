UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modern Communications Technology Is Woven Into Our DNA: NMC Director-General

Muhammad Irfan 60 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 05:15 PM

Modern communications technology is woven into our DNA: NMC Director-General

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) The National Medical Council Director-General, Mansour Al Mansouri, has noted the UAE's journey and the impact of the tech revolution during the nation's growth, at the One Young World Summit in London.

Al Mansouri led the country's delegation which included some of the best and the brightest young Emiratis from a number of different sectors in the UAE.

In a session titled, 'The New Age of Conversation', Al Mansouri said, "In the UAE, the tech revolution has developed in parallel with the growth of our own nation," highlighting the the future of communications in the fourth industrial revolution, and the part it plays in making the world a more connected, stable and peaceful place for all.

He noted, "We are deeply proud of our rich heritage, culture and history before the creation of the United Arab Emirates in 1971.

"But we also embrace the fact that modern communications technology is woven into our DNA."

The NMC Director-General explored how reliance on technology has fundamentally changed the way individuals engage and converse with one another – and why real human connections matter more than ever.

The annual One Young World Summit, which concluded on 25th October, brought together some of the brightest young talents from every country and sector, working to accelerate social impact.

Delegates from over 190 countries were counselled by influential political, business and humanitarian leaders that included Al Mansouri alongside of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Unilever CEO Paul Polman and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, amongst many other global figures.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Business UAE Young London United Arab Emirates Meghan Markle Justin Trudeau October All From Best

Recent Stories

Where are 5 million houses and 10 million jobs?

20 seconds ago

IHC observes federal govt, NAB will be responsibil ..

13 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif nods in positive for his treatment ab ..

41 minutes ago

718 distribution transformers upgraded from July t ..

42 minutes ago

Govt bans export of fine flour: Dr Firdous

42 minutes ago

SECP's measures instrumental in Pakistan's ease of ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.