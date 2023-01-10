UrduPoint.com

Modi Releases Postal Stamp On India’s Migrant Workers Abroad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Modi releases postal stamp on India’s migrant workers abroad

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2023) India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi today honoured his country’s migrant workers abroad by releasing a commemorative postal stamp on the theme “Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen.”

The Hindi words mean “go safely, go trained,” the motif of India’s overseas migration process in recent years. Most of India’s migrant workers live in the GCC countries.

“In the last eight years, India has tried to strengthen its diaspora,” Modi said while inaugurating the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore in Madhya Pradesh state. “It is India’s commitment today that wherever you are, the country is for your interests and expectations.”

The biennial Convention commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi, father of the Indian nation, to Bombay from South Africa on 9th January 1915, to eventually start the struggle for freedom for his people from colonial rule.

Modi also inaugurated the first digital exhibition on the theme “Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle”. In his inaugural address, Modi proposed, “The Indian diaspora has made extraordinary contributions to nation-building in the countries they migrated to. We should document their lives and their achievements. I urge that through universities, efforts should be made for audio-video or written documentation on the history of our diaspora in every country.”

Inaugurating the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, said India has the largest diaspora in the world, numbering 34 million.

“It is a matter of pride for us that centres of faith are growing abroad, and the one in Abu Dhabi has attracted particular attention,” Jaishankar said. “The centres of faith are growing abroad because they also serve to inculcate values, promote culture and nurture traditions.”

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Abu Dhabi Indore South Africa January From Million

Recent Stories

DEWA CEO inspects work progress of Hatta reservoir

DEWA CEO inspects work progress of Hatta reservoir

9 minutes ago
 President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea commences s ..

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea commences state visit to UAE starting Sat ..

9 minutes ago
 Investcorp set to invest $1bn in GCC real estate o ..

Investcorp set to invest $1bn in GCC real estate over next five years

9 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber enhances digital ‘Effortless C ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber enhances digital ‘Effortless Certificate of Origin’ servic ..

9 minutes ago
 SCCI receives high-level business delegation from ..

SCCI receives high-level business delegation from Colombia

9 minutes ago
 UAE participates in high-level meeting on mobilisi ..

UAE participates in high-level meeting on mobilising international support for t ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.