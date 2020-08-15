UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Thanks Gulf Countries In Independence Day Speech

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

Modi thanks Gulf countries in Independence Day speech

From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2020) India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi today thanked countries in the Gulf, India’s extended neighbourhood, for rendering help to the large Indian communities there during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In his 90-minute Independence Day address, customary from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort here, Modi said "there are a large number of people from India who are working in many of these countries. India is indebted to all these countries for their help to the Indian community during the Coronavirus crisis by honouring India’s requests on their behalf. I want to personally thank them."

From the archives of Independence Day speeches by Indian leaders in the last seven decades, this is the first time that a Prime Minister has referred to the Gulf on such a special occasion, reflecting the depth of ties between New Delhi and the GCC region achieved in recent years.

Modi acknowledged as much in his address. "Today, our neighbours are not the only the ones with whom we share geographical boundaries, but also those with whom we have close and harmonious relations.

"

He continued: "It is my pleasure that India has strengthened its relationship with all the countries in its extended neighbourhood in the last few years. The political, economic and human relations with the countries in West Asia have progressed manifold. Trust has increased manifold."

West Asia is a term that India uses to describe the geographical region of the Gulf and the rest of the Arab world that falls in Asia.

He said "the economic ties, particularly in the energy sector, are very important with these countries." India’s energy ties are the strongest with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where multi-faceted and tri-partite cooperation has been initiated in the last five years.

"We are establishing deep relations based on security, development and trust with our neighbouring countries whether connected by sea or land. India has been making continuous efforts to deepen its decades-old cultural, economic and social ties," the Prime Minister concluded.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Narendra Modi UAE New Delhi Independence Saudi Arabia All From Share Asia Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Ministry Confirms Lukashenko's Rival Tsepk ..

5 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive continues on 3rd day in Mardan

5 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits COVID-19 Command and Co ..

21 minutes ago

UN calls on Afghanistan to protect human rights de ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs19,000 per tola ..

5 minutes ago

Police arrests accused.motorcycle, pistol,bullets ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.