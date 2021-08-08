UrduPoint.com

Modi's Export Blueprint On 75th Year Of India's Freedom

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

Modi&#039;s export blueprint on 75th year of India&#039;s freedom

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 8th August, 2021 (WAM) – As India enters its 75th year of independence one week from now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched an initiative which seeks to involve the national diaspora in increasing India’s share of global trade.

The GCC has the biggest expatriate Indian population and will play a big role if this initiative takes off between now and 15th August, 2022 when the year-long 75th independence anniversary celebrations conclude.

The extended, one-year festivities have been christened "Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav." The Hindi description means the "elixir of the energy of freedom."

Addressing Indian Ambassadors all over the world, Modi said "your role, involvement and initiatives for our export ambitions are very huge. It is also an opportunity to build a clear vision and roadmap for the future of India."

Taking advantage of the presence of officials from Indian states at this meeting, Modi proposed the idea of virtual summits in states with diaspora groups in the Gulf and elsewhere in the world.

"For example, if the Bihar government organizes a summit related to its exports, the diaspora of Bihar living in a certain country can deliberate on the items which can be exported there. The diaspora will be emotionally attached to this initiative and can help in marketing and branding those products."

Modi said that at present, almost half of India’s exports are limited to only four major destinations. This includes the UAE.

"We have to find new destinations and take our new products to the world. With the opening of sectors like mining, coal, defence and railways, there are new opportunities for our entrepreneurs to boost exports."

Modi urged everyone to play on the numeral 75 in view of the 75th anniversary of independence. "State governments can prioritize products which can be exported to 75 countries. Can each of our missions decide to add 75 new products in addition to those that are already being exported to those countries?" the Prime Minister asked.

