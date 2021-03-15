UrduPoint.com
Modon, ADCC Sign MoU To Empower Cycling Events In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 55 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:45 PM

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) Modon Properties (Modon), a UAE developer specialising in creating integrated tourism destinations, and Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate cycling events in the Capital in efforts to enhance healthy lifestyles.

The MoU seeks to establish a cooperative relationship between the two parties to enhance, support and manage the organization of events and competitions at Modon’s latest project, Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District. It also seeks to encourage the practice of cycling for different groups and contribute towards spreading awareness and knowledge about cycling in the Emirate.

The signing ceremony took place at Hudayriyat Island, in the presence of a number of representatives from Modon and ADCC.

Commenting on the signing, Modon Properties, said: "Modon is strongly committed to empowering Abu Dhabi’s citizens, residents and visitors to lead rich, fulfilling lives. Through this strategic partnership with ADCC, we are able to leverage the world-class cycling facilities at Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District to accelerate the health of our society.

"As a creator of vibrant and sustainable leisure communities and destinations, this partnership is the perfect opportunity to provide a robust Calendar of cycling events that help the community to prioritise their health and wellbeing," Modon added.

As part of the agreement, Modon will provide ADCC with access to the unrivalled cycling facilities at Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, in addition to the necessary amenities for planned activities. In addition, ADCC’s local and international events for the whole community will be planned to take place in the district throughout the year.

Launched in November 2020, Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District is a new sports and adventure hub added to Abu Dhabi’s tourism portfolio. With an objective to promote walking, jogging and cycling as the preferred mode of transport, all streets at the destination were designed to include cycle tracks. In addition, the District also features wide and well-shaded footpaths allowing visitors to enjoy 5-10 km of cycling tracks across the island.

Hudayriyat island is located on the west coast of Abu Dhabi, surrounded by exceptional views of the Capital’s skyline. Built to the highest international standards, the island features a wide range of cultural and entertainment experiences as well as environmental features.

