Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure development contracts for Riyadh City South at total cost of AED5.83 bn

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and under the directives His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Modon Properties (Modon), a subsidiary of ADQ mandated by the Abu Dhabi Government to develop integrated tourism destinations and sustainable residential communities, has awarded the infrastructure development contracts for phases three and four of Riyadh City South at a cost of AED 1.93 billion, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

This completes the awarding of all infrastructure development contracts for Riyadh City South at a total cost of AED 5.83 billion. The infrastructure works will begin in 2020 and will cover a total area of 15.8 million square metres. Phase three of the project covers 6,153,000 square metres, while phase four spans 9,647,000 square metres. Both phases make up roughly 45% of the total project area.

"This project falls in line with the efforts of the UAE’s wise leadership to provide a high-quality of life for families, social stability for citizens, and sustainable communities for residents," said H.E. Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, General-Director of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

"The Riyadh City South project is one of the most important housing projects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and it will contribute significantly to the development of the housing sector in the UAE’s capital. We look forward to working together with Modon on Riyadh City South. This project forms a part of our ongoing initiatives designed to enhance our contribution to the development of integrated and sustainable residential communities built in accordance with the highest international standards. It also aligns with our vision of providing all Abu Dhabi residents with a high-quality of life," added Al Suwaidi.

Abdulla Al Sahi, Chairman of Modon, said: "We are delighted to announce the awarding of all the infrastructure works for Riyadh City South, one of the most significant housing initiatives in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Through this project, Modon is enriching the lives of citizens by providing them with an exceptional quality of life within a cohesive and sustainable community. Riyadh City South will cater to the needs of all residents by offering a range of comprehensive and integrated facilities."

"We have a detailed construction schedule in place for the completion of all five phases of the project and are committed to continuing to contribute to the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s housing sector by delivering integrated and modern residential experiences in line with the future vision for Abu Dhabi. We are looking forward to completing all the construction works in accordance with the highest stands within the next three years," added Al Sahi.

Bashir Khalfan Al-Muhairbi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation between various stakeholders to implement projects that contribute to the positioning of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a leader in the development of integrated and sustainable communities that cater to the needs of Emirati families and align with the objectives of Abu Dhabi Plan in providing high-quality housing for citizens and residents.

"The Riyadh City South project is in line with the Authority’s efforts to cater to the needs of citizens by developing residential communities that provide them with a diverse range of facilities and amenities, supporting social stability and family life," said Al-Muhairbi.

The Riyadh City South project aligns with the Abu Dhabi Government’s strategy of building integrated and sustainable residential communities. This involves creating neighbourhoods that cater to the needs of citizens and residents by offering an integrated range of community facilities, including parks, schools, shops, mosques, medical centres, and community centres.

The infrastructure work across the third and fourth phases includes the construction of internal and external roads, the installation of lighting systems, the construction of water and sewage networks, the implementation of groundwater level reduction systems, and the installation of rainwater drainage. Two contractors, Tristar Engineering & Construction LLC and Nurol LLC, were awarded the contracts for the development of the infrastructure.

Once completed, the infrastructure works for the two phases will span 5,438 residential plots, 5,326 villas, 112 townhouses, seven schools, four nurseries, one hospital, six medical clinics, 30 mosques, one civil defence centre, three fuel stations, two government facilities, 11 social service centres, and 24 commercial plots.

Upon the completion of all five phases of the project, Riyadh City South will encompass 14,765 residential plots, 133 commercial plots, 12,896 villas, and 1,869 townhouses. In addition, the well-rounded community will be home to 18 schools and two universities, one hospital and 12 medical clinics, 84 mosques, five civil defence centres, nine fuel stations, nine government facilities, as well as 26 social service centres.

Modon has been developing the infrastructure for the first, second, and fifth phases of Riyadh City South last year, and officially commenced work on the remaining phases of the project during 2020.

Riyadh City has been designed to be close to major road networks leading to and from Abu Dhabi City, as well as important urban and industrial areas. The new city is 30km from the island of Abu Dhabi, and a short distance from a range of major landmarks surrounding the UAE’s capital.

Covering an area of 8,000 hectares, equivalent to 85% of the area of Abu Dhabi Island, Riyadh City is ideally situated near Abu Dhabi City. Riyadh City, which was previously known as South Shamkha and Al Wathba North, represents a new modern style of sustainable and vibrant living in Abu Dhabi, and has been specifically designed for UAE citizens.