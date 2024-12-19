Modon Holding Completes Acquisition Of La Zagaleta In Spain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Modon Holding P.S.C today said it has completed the acquisition of 100% of La Zagaleta S.L (“La Zagaleta”), the owner of the exclusive La Zagaleta residential estate in Costa del Sol, Spain, marking a significant milestone for Modon Holding’s entry into Europe’s luxury real estate market.
La Zagaleta, located in the hills of Benahavís and 20 minutes from the historic city of Marbella, is an ultra-luxury gated residential development in the heart of Costa del Sol, providing an exclusive, safe and private lifestyle to its residents, with easy access to the breathtaking coastline, vibrant beach towns, and warm Mediterranean waters.
Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding, said: “The acquisition of La Zagaleta is an important milestone in Modon Holding’s strategy to pursue international growth, supporting our vision to develop new possibilities for scaled luxury living. La Zagaleta ranks among the world’s most prestigious and exclusive private communities and is a remarkable addition to the Modon Holding portfolio. This acquisition sets a benchmark for future expansion that is fully aligned with Modon Holding’s ambition to consistently surpass expectations, and brings new potential and capability to our international real estate strategy.”
