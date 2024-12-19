Open Menu

Modon Holding Completes Acquisition Of La Zagaleta In Spain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Modon Holding P.S.C today said it has completed the acquisition of 100% of La Zagaleta S.L (“La Zagaleta”), the owner of the exclusive La Zagaleta residential estate in Costa del Sol, Spain, marking a significant milestone for Modon Holding’s entry into Europe’s luxury real estate market.

La Zagaleta, located in the hills of Benahavís and 20 minutes from the historic city of Marbella, is an ultra-luxury gated residential development in the heart of Costa del Sol, providing an exclusive, safe and private lifestyle to its residents, with easy access to the breathtaking coastline, vibrant beach towns, and warm Mediterranean waters.

Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding, said: “The acquisition of La Zagaleta is an important milestone in Modon Holding’s strategy to pursue international growth, supporting our vision to develop new possibilities for scaled luxury living. La Zagaleta ranks among the world’s most prestigious and exclusive private communities and is a remarkable addition to the Modon Holding portfolio. This acquisition sets a benchmark for future expansion that is fully aligned with Modon Holding’s ambition to consistently surpass expectations, and brings new potential and capability to our international real estate strategy.”

Related Topics

World Europe Marbella Spain Market From P

Recent Stories

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences

40 seconds ago
 United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, wo ..

United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment

16 minutes ago
 SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 ..

SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities

31 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..

31 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony a ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University

46 minutes ago
 DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond

DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond

46 minutes ago
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

1 hour ago
 UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV ..

UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025

1 hour ago
 ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Thera ..

ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..

1 hour ago
 450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: F ..

450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Ac ..

UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims & Their Familie ..

2 hours ago
 DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements i ..

DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements in healthcare

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East