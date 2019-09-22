Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts for Phase 1 of South of Riyadh City at AED1.53 billion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) Modon Properties - a development company mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to build sustainable communities and develop strategic mixed-use projects in the emirate - has awarded the infrastructure project of the phase 1 south of Riyadh City, Abu Dhabi's largest housing development named in recognition of the "longstanding ties" with Saudi Arabia.

The AED1.53 billion project, which is carried out in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, was awarded to three contractors, according to a press release issued by Modon Properties on Sunday. The three awarded contractors responsible for the first phase of the infrastructure works in the south of Riyadh City are Nael & Bin Harmal Hydroexport Establishment, National Contracting Company LLC, and Al Jimi & Partners Contracting Company LLC.

The companies will develop roads, electricity networks, potable water and sewage infrastructure, irrigation networks, traffic signals, gas connections, telecommunication networks and connect the entire project to existing infrastructure. Tristar Engineering & Construction is currently working on preliminary tasks in accordance with approved plans.

The project - which is in line with the country's leadership - falls under the strategy of the Abu Dhabi Government to build well planned, sustainable residential communities which fulfil the needs of citizens, and offers them a full range of facilities, including parks, schools, shops, mosques, health care and community centers.

Speaking on the occasion, Basheer Khalfan Al Mehairbi, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, "Riyadh City is a major housing project that will advance the housing sector of Abu Dhabi, in line with the vision of the emirate. Through providing a comprehensive set of service facilities, the community infrastructure will meet the needs of UAE citizens.

"

He added, "The government of Abu Dhabi is developing residential communities which provide communities with a good quality of life. Part of developing a community is the construction of the high-quality infrastructure for the future residents of Riyadh City. Through collaborating with Modon, the Abu Dhabi Government is investing in world-class resources and building high-quality infrastructure that can provide a housing ecosystem which is aligned with the future vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."

For his part, Abdulla Al Sahi, CEO of Modon, explained that the awarding of the project confirms that work is currently moving ahead in a timely manner. He emphasised that Modon follows the vision of the UAE's leadership, which aims to provide high quality comprehensive and sustainable projects.

Al Sahi commented, "The infrastructure works which have been awarded to three contractors, will officially begin on October 2019, and will cover 8.4 million square metres. The infrastructure will serve over 3310 residential plots, seven schools, two kindergartens, two health care centres, 18 mosques, 14 commercial plots, a civil defence centre, a number of petrol stations and five plots designated to government buildings."

The infrastructure, he said, will include internal roads, street lighting, reduction of groundwater levels, telecommunication, water and sanitation, rainwater drainage systems, fire-fighting systems, traffic control systems and gas and electricity grids.

"The infrastructure project in the south of Riyadh City will occur over five phases, allowing residential plots to be constructed more quickly. According to our current schedule, the remaining phases will commence in 2020, serving a total of 13,000 plots."