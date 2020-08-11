Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement with LuLu Group for 'Courtyard Mall'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) Modon Properties, mandated by the Government of Abu Dhabi to develop integrated tourism destinations and sustainable residential communities, has signed a long-term lease agreement with LuLu Group International for the operation of retail outlets at the Courtyard Mall complex in Riyadh City, Abu Dhabi.

The agreement is the result of Modon’s ongoing cooperation with leading retailers as a part of its efforts to meet the needs of residents of Riyadh City and ensure the steady progress and on-schedule delivery of the Courtyard Mall.

The 25-year lease covers the rental of an area of 3,661 square metres within Riyadh City’s Courtyard Mall commercial complex for the operation of the LuLu Hypermarket chain of stores.