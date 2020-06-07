UrduPoint.com
MoE, ADAFSA To Develop Curriculum For Agriculture Academy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 05:45 PM

MoE, ADAFSA to develop curriculum for Agriculture Academy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Education, MoE, has signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, to develop the curriculum of the Agricultural Science Academy, ASA. The MoU expands cooperation between the two parties and supports the UAE’s future strategies to graduate qualified students, capable of keeping pace with the development of the agricultural sector in the UAE.

"The MoU and Cooperation with ADAFSA reflects our keenness to develop programmes and curriculum for the Academy of Agricultural Sciences, especially in the field of agricultural sustainability, covering both plants and animals. These efforts are intended to provide students with a high level of knowledge and academic foundations in the field of agriculture that enables them to join specialized agricultural programmes at higher education institutions, inside or outside the UAE," said Engineer Abdul Rahman Mohamed Al Hammadi, Undersecretary of the MoE.

He stressed that cooperation with ADAFSA presents a great opportunity to develop valuable and effective content in the curriculum, through employment of competencies and expertise possessed by the government entity that regulates and manages the agricultural sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and take measures to develop a sustainable agricultural sector.

At the same time, the programme enhances the Ministry's mission to build and manage an innovative, knowledge-based, globally competitive educational system that embraces all age groups and meets future market demands.

"In cooperation and coordination with our strategic partner, ADAFSA is keen on leveraging its achievements for the interest of all segments of the community, to enhance our contribution to knowledge transfers, empower national students and enable them to participate in the agricultural renaissance and progress taking place in Abu Dhabi and the UAE," said Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director General of ADAFSA.

ADAFSA, in cooperation with the MoE, plans to enhance and expand ASA’s curriculum, to build a strong foundation of educational systems that enables students to gain high levels of knowledge in the agricultural sciences and prepare ASA students to pursue agricultural-related studies in higher education institutions that allows them to contribute innovative and efficient solutions to address climate challenges facing the agricultural sector.

The academy also seeks to graduate students capable of joining professional work in the agricultural sector in the UAE, and provide effective solutions regarding agricultural challenges by linking the curricula to the agricultural reality in the country.

