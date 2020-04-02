UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoE Bans Private Tutoring In Residences And Educational Centres, Remote Learning Exempted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:00 PM

MoE bans private tutoring in residences and educational centres, remote learning exempted

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Education, MoE, has banned until further notice all forms of remedial tutoring offered to students at private entities, residences, and educational institutions. Remote learning offered to students is exempted from this rule.

The Ministry said the decision was taken as part of preventative and precautionary measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, with the aim of protecting the health of students and the general public.

The Ministry stressed that the education sector is a priority receiving immense support from the UAE leadership, which is concertedly following up on educational developments and the future of pupils in the country.

