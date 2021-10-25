MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as destination for global talent in strategic sectors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Economy (MoE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the leading global online professional platform LinkedIn, to support the objectives of the UAE's national strategy to attract and retain the best global talent and creative minds in the country, to consolidate the UAE’s position as a preferred destination for global talents.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn EMEA Venture Markets, middle East and Africa. The partnership highlights the Ministry’s commitment to investing in human capital and supporting talent as they are the basic pillars to establishing a more diversified, flexible and sustainable economic system.

Al Zeyoudi underlined the MoE's keenness to enhance cooperation and expand partnerships between public and private sectors, adding that the MoU strives to consolidate the UAE's stature as one of the leading countries in terms of talent competitiveness.

He pointed out that this latest partnership is a significant addition to the Ministry’s efforts to enhance the UAE’s ability to attract and retain global talent by introducing promising methods and programmes. A strategic approach has been developed to study the advantages of attracting targeted talents from around the world based on data, and develop joint action plans to contribute to creating a supportive and attractive environment for them to thrive.

In addition, he explained that the Ministry has adopted an integrated strategy that includes a set of policies, programmes, facilities and initiatives aimed at motivating and attracting highly qualified and talented people to the UAE, as well as transforming their ambitious ideas into promising projects and enhancing their role in shaping the future.

Ali Matar said, "Major international companies are hiring based on employees’ skills to support the diversity of their workforces and minimise the skill gap in all sectors.

All strategies of the UAE consider this skill diversity and are designed to attract and retain it in the country. Our partnership with MoE is a great example of the possible joint efforts between government strategies and private sector activities. The most prominent feature of our partnership with the Ministry is the development of clear strategies, plans and practical policies to attract talent to the UAE using LinkedIn data, which studies the movement of talent around the world, and its various motives and incentives through comprehensive analyses and reports."

As per the agreement, LinkedIn will support the Ministry's goals regarding the UAE Strategy for Talent Attraction and Retention in three areas; developing a comprehensive introductory framework for talent based on skills; normative and strategic studies and research to identify talent groups around the world and; launching campaigns to attract and retain talent in the UAE.

LinkedIn will work through these pillars to develop graphic studies to specify talents groups according to the targeted skills from around the world, classify their position and professional history, type of talents and skills they have to support the development of policies that attract them. LinkedIn will also work on launching a global campaign to create communication mechanisms with talents and enhance understanding of their requirements. At the same time, it will inform talents from outside the country about the promising opportunities and the distinguished work environment offered by the UAE.

LinkedIn will collaborate with the Ministry’s team to make joint action plans that support the Ministry’s national strategies to attract and retain talent in addition to supporting strategic initiatives and national activities to attract talent and exchange knowledge and visions in this field.