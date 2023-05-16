MOEI UAE inaugurates 2023 edition of Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2023) DUBAI,16th May, 2023 (WAM) – The highly anticipated Seatrade Maritime Logistics middle East, the leading shipping and maritime supply chain event in the region, commenced today at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI UAE).

As an integral part of the UAE Maritime Week, the conference and exhibition attracted renowned industry leaders, experts, and policymakers from around the world. They gathered to discuss and showcase the latest advancements and best practices in the maritime industry.

To mark the event's opening, Hassan Mohammed Juma Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, delivered an inspiring address on the UAE's vision and strategic plan for the growth and development of its maritime and logistics sectors.

During his speech, Al Mansouri highlighted the remarkable progress the UAE has made in expanding and modernizing its ports, increasing cargo volumes, and solidifying its position as a global trade hub.

He stated, "Through strategic investments in infrastructure, technology, and talent development, the UAE has emerged as a dynamic and innovative maritime hub on a global scale. Leveraging the capabilities of our state-of-the-art ports, some of which rank among the top 10 globally, we handle over 25,000 port calls and more than 19 million TEUs annually, establishing ourselves as a preferred destination for international trade. While achieving these significant milestones, we remain dedicated to further development. We continuously push boundaries through groundbreaking initiatives to create an environment conducive to growth and expansion, attracting substantial foreign investments from leading maritime organizations worldwide, who choose to establish their headquarters in our country. Consequently, we aim to significantly contribute to the AED 90 billion that the sector has been contributing to the national economy, further enhancing the industry's role in our nation's success."

Following the Ministerial and Government address, an exclusive video address by Kitack Lim, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), was presented. Lim stressed the importance of cooperation and collaboration to drive the maritime sector towards a brighter future. He also underscored the necessity of decarbonization, digitalization, and automation for more efficient global supply chains.

The day continued on a high note with insightful panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive sessions focused on the industry's digital transformation, sustainable development, and supply chain resilience.

Attendees also had the opportunity to explore the latest products, services, and technologies showcased by the exhibitors at the event.

Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development, said, “As a global maritime centre and leader, UAE’s hosting of COP 28 represents a golden opportunity to demonstrate how our industry is responding to the siren call for a more sustainable model and is bringing together the extensive roll call of stakeholders we need to drive genuine change. Of course, we in the marine industries are already operating in the midst of a perfect storm of technology disruption and rapid regulatory change triggered by the twin forces of decarbonisation and digitalisation. The last few years have shown how preparing for the unexpected must now be business as usual. I am looking forward to participating in Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, and having some interactive discussions around the energy transition, new technologies trends, and regulatory compliance.”

As the UAE gears up to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in November this year, the country's preparations were a hot topic at the event. "The Road to COP28: Maritime's Responsibilities, Opportunities, and New Projects” session brought together stakeholders from the UAE's COP28 team to discuss the regional maritime and logistics community’s plan of action, shed light on the innovation, leadership, and technical prowess of the sector, and how it can be leveraged to drive sustainability and success.

It also highlighted the importance of COP28 in raising awareness about sustainable operations and inspiring action at all levels.

Chris Hayman, Chairman Emeritus, Seatrade, said, "With a significant increase in attendees this year, and the signing of some crucial agreements between the public and private sectors, we can say with a lot of conviction that the 2023 edition of Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East witnessed an impressive opening. The strong turnout is a testament to the importance of the event and the industry it serves. As we discover new opportunities in the sector, this event will continue to provide a critical platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaboration to ensure a more sustainable, prosperous, and resilient future for all.”