- Home
- Middle East
- MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentary on Global Minimum ..
MoF Announces Issuance Of Ministerial Decision Adopting OECD Guidance, Commentary On Global Minimum Tax Rules
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The UAE Ministry of Finance has announced the issuance of Ministerial Decision No. (88) of 2025, adopting all guidance issued by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) Rules (Pillar Two).
This decision follows the issuance of Cabinet Decision No. (142) of 2024 regarding the imposition of a Top-up Tax on Multinational Enterprises.
This decision reaffirms the UAE’s continued commitment to applying international standards and best practices in the field of taxation, in line with the OECD Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS), of which the UAE is a member.
The Ministry clarified that the adoption of the new decision includes all Administrative Guidance and relevant commentary issued by the OECD up to January 2025. This ensures that the UAE’s Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT) framework remains consistent and is aligned with the OECD GloBE Model Rules, thus further minimising the compliance burden for in-scope Multinational Enterprises.
Recent Stories
Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jehan during India visit: Hina Du ..
MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentar ..
Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow
CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’
Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships
More Stories From Middle East
-
MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentary on Global Minimum ..9 minutes ago
-
Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow9 minutes ago
-
CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’23 minutes ago
-
Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week23 minutes ago
-
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD38 minutes ago
-
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow38 minutes ago
-
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives39 minutes ago
-
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support54 minutes ago
-
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 20241 hour ago
-
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships1 hour ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit at Expo City Dubai1 hour ago