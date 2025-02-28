Open Menu

MoF Celebrates UAE Innovation Month With Special Event Focusing On Promoting Innovation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Finance (MoF) organised a special event focusing on innovation in Dubai to drive creativity and accelerate digital transformation as part of the UAE Innovation Month 2025.

Designed to cultivate an interactive and forward-thinking environment, the "Ministry of Finance Innovates—Innovation Journey" event aimed to encourage creative problem-solving and knowledge exchange, fostering collaboration that leads to innovative financial solutions.

It also sought to accelerate digital transformation, with discussions centred on utilising technology to drive efficiency across financial sectors and contribute to long-term sustainability.

Attended by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry, alongside assistant undersecretaries, department directors, employees, and strategic partners, the event was held as part of the ministry’s commitment to enhancing innovation in the financial sector and fuels its journey towards global leadership in public finance and sustainable development.

AlKhoori said, “The UAE Innovation Month embodies the spirit of creativity and progress that defines the UAE. We at the Ministry of Finance are committed to fostering a culture of innovation across all sectors. Innovation is not just a tool but a necessity for achieving leadership and sustainability.”

“As we come together today, we have to reaffirm the importance of harnessing creativity and fresh ideas to develop the financial sector, accelerate digital transformation, and build a future-ready work environment.

He emphasised that the event was designed as an interactive platform to inspire and challenge conventional thinking.

“Through the innovation experience journey, we have created a comprehensive experience that takes participants from exploration to implementation, opening new horizons for innovative solutions," he said.

Fatima Yousif Al Naqbi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Finance, emphasised that innovation is more than just an initiative—it’s a mindset, a continuous process, and a driving force behind progress.

“At the Ministry of Finance, we see innovation as deeply rooted in our culture. It’s not a one-time effort but an ongoing journey that pushes us toward our goal of global leadership in the financial sector."

The "Ministry of Finance Innovates—Innovation Journey" event provided a strategic platform to unlock creativity, expand perspectives, and challenge minds to explore new solutions in an ever-evolving world.
"It was an opportunity for all of us—employees and partners alike—to share insights, exchange ideas, and collaborate on shaping the future,” Al Naqbi said.

As part of the event, the Ministry of Finance launched the "Innovation Experience Journey," an interactive and engaging initiative designed to bring creativity to life through hands-on activities and gamified challenges.

The journey takes participants through five key stages, each designed to expand their thinking, encourage collaboration, and turn ideas into action.

