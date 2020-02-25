‘MoF Innovates 2020’ launched as part of UAE Innovation Month 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) As part of the UAE Innovation Month 2020 and its commitment to support innovation and innovators, the Ministry of Finance, MoF, today began its two-day "MoF Innovates 2020" event at the Etihad Museum, Dubai.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the MoF, noted during the event that the due to the wise leadership's vision, over the past decade, the UAE has become a pioneer in change and a global hub that attracts and nurtures talent and creative minds. "This is to build a generation of innovators equipped to meet future challenges and to stimulate knowledge-based economies," he added.

The Expo 2020 Dubai, which the country will host this year, is a further testament to the UAE’s pursuit of creativity and innovation, he said.

He said, "The Ministry of Finance will continue to undertake initiatives that advance innovation and creativity in keeping with the UAE government’s vision of creating a stimulating environment for innovation. This will place the UAE at the forefront globally, as well as among the ranks of the most innovative governments worldwide by 2021.

It is for this reason, the ministry has embraced innovation in its approach and made it an integral part of every practice, process and service."

The first day witnessed a keynote speech by Jeff Hoffman, an award-winning entrepreneur and CEO and an expert in innovation and accelerated growth in entrepreneurship, who has also won the "Qarami Award". The event saw several presentations on the Global Innovation Index, as well as the performance of the UAE, along with interactive workshops.

During the event, the Hackathon Challenge was also announced, which saw the participation of several entrepreneurs and MBIRF members.

Furthermore, the event honoured and saw the graduation of 18 MBIRF members.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund four years ago. With a value of AED2 billion, it was aimed at creating a programme that promotes innovation and shapes the future of the UAE economy.